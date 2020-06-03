5 Designer Pieces to Splurge a Little On for a Good Cause

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In an effort to support independent American designers, Amazon Fashion recently partnered with Vogue and the CFDA to launch a digital storefront highlighting A Common Thread — a fashion fund created to help those affected by COVID-19. This storefront is cleverly called Common Threads, and it features 20 designers (so far)!

A lot of small- and medium-sized businesses are facing the reality of being unable to pay their hard-working, behind-the-scenes staff right now: the seamstresses, pattern makers, embroiderers and contracted talent. Common Threads was launched to raise both awareness and funds, all the while filling up your closet with chic pieces. Want to chip in? Check out some of our current favorite pieces!

Adam Lippes Pleat Front Culotte

Culottes are an adorable option for warm weather when you’re not feeling your denim shorts, and the floral lily print on this pair is just incredibly adorable!

Get the Adam Lippes Pleat Front Culotte in Printed Poplin for $553 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Victor Blemaud Polka Dot Bralette

Just imagine how fancy you’re going to feel wearing this designer bralette. Make it a part of your outfit by layering an open blazer over it!

Get the Victor Blemaud Polka Dot Bralette for $225 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Gigi Burris Millinery Clemens Straw Hat

Nothing says “summer” quite like a wide brim straw hat, and this handcrafted one is simply elegant with its blend of natural straw and cream accents!

Get the Gigi Burris Millinery Clemens Straw Hat for $440 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

3.1 Phillip Lim Yasmine Cage Espadrille Sandal

Coolest sandals ever? Obviously. You’re going to have trouble stashing these back in your closet when winter comes, so you better stock up on some warm socks now!

Get the 3.1 Phillip Lim Yasmine Cage Espadrille Sandal for $695 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Morgan Lane ‘Skylar’ One-Piece Swimsuit

It’s swimsuit season and this plunging one-piece is calling your name. It’s flattering, it’s charming and it’s even available in two versions!

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Skylar’ One-Piece Swimsuit starting at $126 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

