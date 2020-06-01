Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We need to talk about basics for a second here, because they tend to get a bad rap. Most people don’t equate “basics” with “fashion.” It’s like they’re two separate categories. To be fair, plenty of brands further perpetuate this concept, so we can easily see how someone would arrive at that conclusion.

If you ask Us though, a basic done right deserves just as much of the spotlight as its more intricate closet counterparts. It shouldn’t be just some throwaway piece of fabric with a few holes in it to slip our arms and head through. It has to be a piece we genuinely enjoy wearing, for both its look and its feel. Another common misconception is that basics have to be totally solid, but this leopard-print tee is proving that theory wrong with ease!

Get the Angashion Leopard-Print Top starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for a T-shirt? You’ve got one right here. Looking for a silky-soft, elevated basic that offers endless versatility and elicits non-stop compliments? Still right here! Once you look at the bigger picture, it’s easy to see just how much basics can actually differ from one another. We have to warn you though, once you switch to a tee like this, you won’t be able to go back to your old ones. You’ll miss the cozy feel, the flattering fit and the trendy design way too much!

This top is made of a breathable material that’s lightweight but not see-through, so you won’t need to layer in the heat. It has raw short sleeves that can be cuffed to add a little contrast, and a hem long enough to tuck in or tie up into a knot — a definite favorite look. Pair it with denim shorts or a satin skirt…or anything else, really!

Get the Angashion Leopard-Print Top starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are currently six versions available of this tee. There’s one fun camo print, but the rest are all leopard or cheetah, which are always in style. Show Carole Baskin how it’s really done by rocking your fave out and about. It’s the easiest accent piece ever. You heard Us! Basics can be accents too!

This tee seems like such a simple buy, especially at such an affordable price, but we’re not kidding when we say it can change up the entire summer for you — and beyond! The neutral, muted colors are perfect for year-round wear — so whether you’re grabbing winter boots or strappy sandals, if you’re pairing them with this tee, you’re set to make a statement!

Get the Angashion Leopard-Print Top starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Angashion here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!