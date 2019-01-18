Rebecca Romijn Reveals the One Thing She Won't Let Her Kids Do

Laying down the law! Rebecca Romijn revealed that when it comes to her twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, she puts her foot down when she has to — even if it’s not always easy.

“They’ve been begging for phones,” she exclusively told Us Weekly of the 10-year-olds at the season 2 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery on Thursday, January 17. “That’s not happening for as long as I can possibly go.”

The former model, 46, has her reasons. “I’ve been told that grades suffer when kids get phones,” she explained. “So they’ll be 20 before I get them a phone! My kids are nagging me about it because of lot of their friends already have them. … [Those parents] are ruining it for the rest of us.”

The X-Men star said that between her and husband Jerry O’Connell, she tends to be the more strict parent. “I’m probably more of a disciplinarian than my husband,” she admitted to Us.

Even so, the Ugly Betty alum loves spending time with her growing girls. “They’re sassy. They just turned 10, double digits. It’s exciting. … The more developed they become, the more I enjoy them. They’re great human beings. I really enjoy my time with them.”

Romijn previously spoke about her preteens to Us in July 2018, revealing that they have felt more grown-up since getting their own rooms. “Like, all of a sudden, they’re more important than they used to be,” she said. “They feel like they’re all high and mighty. They’re acting like teenagers already.”

The actress and the Scream 2 star, 44, tied the knot in July 2007 and welcomed their children in December 2008.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!