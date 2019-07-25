



Baby BFFs! Remy Ma definitely sees her 7-month-old daughter, Reminisce, and Cardi B’s 12-month-old daughter, Kulture, having playdates in the near future.

“Absolutely, I can see that,” the rapper, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 24, when asked if the little ones would be friends at the Sean “Diddy” Combs Revolt and AT&T Officially Launch Revolt Summit With New York Kickoff Event. “It’s so crazy, they do similar things. Kulture is a couple months older than her, so I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s going to be doing that soon.’”

The Love & Hip Hop star and her husband, Papoose, welcomed their first child together in December. “The Golden Child is here!” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s a girl! Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the happiest wife in the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap #BabyMackie #ShesMADDDDcute.”

Her Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies costar, 41, announced the news with a post of his own, writing, “I found a new love!!! Yeahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!! Thank you Queen @remyma She is beautiful!! Wowwwwwww THE GOLDEN Child IS HERE!!! #thegoldenchild. Gonna continue, working on me. So I can be a great father. Happy.”

Remy told Us that she and her husband conceived Reminisce through IVF, explaining, “Everything from day one was planned, and I’m just enjoying it. I was bothering my husband about spoiling her, but she kind of suckers me. She’s just so cute.”

She added, “I buy all our clothes, matching clothes. That is, like, my thing.”

The New York native’s biggest challenge so far has been breast-feeding. “It’s so hard. It’s such a dedication,” she told Us. “It’s like a total giving of your body. Like, someone’s sole sustenance depends on your body. I’m still doing it. She’s seven months now and I’m sticking it out. I’m trying to make it to the one-year mark.”

Cardi gave birth five months earlier than Remy, welcoming Kulture with her husband, Offset, in July 2018.

