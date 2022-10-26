RHOC's Alexis Bellino Reveals Son Miles, 14, Is Transgender: 'I'm So Proud

A special announcement. Alexis Bellino revealed that her 14-year-old son, Miles, is transgender — and he asked her to tell the world on his behalf.

“Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, began in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 26. “He’s now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post.”

The former Bravo personality explained that the teen had been asking “for a while” if she would post about his transition. “He’s now ready to ‘come out’ and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions,” she continued. “I know Miles truly wants me to post this because he’s tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity.”

Bellino went on to say that Miles told her he is transgender 16 months ago, but he didn’t immediately tell anyone else. “I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I’m extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations,” the reality star added. “It’s unconditional love.”

The Alexis by Glitzy Bella designer added that Miles is happier than ever since coming out. “My son has now flourished!!” she wrote. “My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years! My son now loves the clothes he wears. My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him ‘he.’ My son runs with the boys. My son can actually FEEL. My son can live life now with his true self.”

Alexis added that she is “100% fully supportive” of her son. “I’m so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age,” she continued. “He now has his entire life to live the way he should.”

The Missouri native shares Miles with ex-husband Jim Bellino. The former couple, who split in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, are also the parents of son James, 16, and Miles’ twin sister, Mackenna. In December 2020, Alexis got engaged to Andy Bohn.

In June 2021, Alexis exclusively told Us Weekly that she and her ex-husband still had their “ups and downs” while coparenting, but they’re committed to always prioritizing their children’s happiness.

“One thing that we are 100 percent about is how much we love our kids, and we want it to be the best for them and put them first. So, that works out,” she explained at the time. “It should be getting easier, and it does each day. We just try to respect each other and put our kids first.”