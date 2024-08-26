Teresa Giudice recently dropped her daughter Milania off at college — and she made sure her dorm room was in good shape before she left.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, shared a snap of Melania’s new digs via Instagram on Monday, August 26. The photo showed Milania, 18, sitting on a bed covered in a fluffy white duvet and piled high with throw pillows, including one that featured three rhinestone skeletons and a magenta leopard-print bolster.

The Giudice family also wasted no time in decorating Milania’s walls, which feature a triptych of framed Chanel ads as well as a neon sign reading, “Milania.”

“And she’s off♥️ leaving you this morning; I know you will do amazing things and make Mommy so proud at the University of Tampa,” Teresa wrote via Instagram alongside the room snap and a video of Milania’s tearful goodbye. “Today is the start of a new, exciting chapter! I love you so much and can’t wait to watch everything you accomplish over these next four years♥️♥️.”

Milania shared her emotional response in the comments section, writing, “I love u mommy i miss you already🥹.”

The newly minted college freshman also received encouraging words from the Bravo universe, with Teresa’s RHONJ costar Dolores Catania commenting, “Good luck Milania!!! ❤️❤️.” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd wrote, “Milania is so lucky she can hang things on her wall .. congratulations 🍾 beautiful,” while Teresa’s Ultimate Girls Trip costar Cynthia Bailey left a red heart emoji.

Teresa shares Milania and her sisters, Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Gia previously documented Milania’s journey to college in a TikTok video shared last week.

“I’m a little bit sad right now, leaving,” Milania said to the camera before hugging her big sister and thanking her for helping her pack.

Who Is Your Favorite OG Housewife?

“And she’s off. I love you so much, Milania! I can’t wait to watch you do amazing things and thrive at the University of Tampa!! See you soon @Milania Giudice,” Gia captioned the clip.

Gia graduated from Rutgers University in May 2023 with a degree in criminal justice. Gabriella, meanwhile, started her freshman year at the University of Michigan in the fall of 2023. Audriana, who will start 10th grade this year, is now Teresa’s last girl at home.

Earlier this year, Teresa said that her youngest daughter is considering a college in Florida like her big sister Milania.

“She keeps saying she wants to go to the University of Miami,” Teresa said during an interview with Bravo in July. “That’s her school, and that’s where I want her to go too. So, I’m like, ‘You need to study hard, because you need, you know, top grades to go there.’”