Lisa Barlow revealed she is concerned for her son Jack’s well-being while sharing an update on his mission trip to Colombia.

“I miss Jack every day — he has been in the hospital for 3 days and it’s killing me not being there ❤️❤️,” the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 19. While Barlow did not elaborate on the specifics of her 19-year-old son’s condition, she noted in replies to fan comments that “they are figuring it out” and that she “will know more tomorrow.”

Several fans responded to Barlow’s post sharing their well-wishes for her family. “You don’t get enough credit for being such a good caring mother,” one fan tweeted on Tuesday, to which Lisa replied, “Thank you!!! I’m very close to my kids ❤️❤️🙏🏼.” (Lisa shares sons Jack and Henry, 11, with her husband, John Barlow.)

Another user noted that they “cannot imagine what you’re going through,” adding, “A mother’s job is never done and sometimes it feels like the work is even harder as they get older.” Lisa agreed with those words, writing, “Never and it does💛.”

Jack’s mission trip has been a big part of Lisa’s season 4 storyline on RHOSLC. While Lisa and her family are a part of the Mormon church, she admitted that she was surprised her son had wanted to go on a mission trip. Mormon missionaries traditionally spend two years in a location assigned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, completing volunteer work and proselytizing.

“When he told us, I was crying because I haven’t been involved in the process,” Lisa said to John during a September episode of the Bravo series. “I think I’m still dealing with the emotion that I had no idea, and he’s been prepping for a year, and then it makes me think that maybe he does need more time with me, or maybe he just wants less.”

Lisa has also expressed her concern for Jack’s safety, telling cameras during an October episode of RHOSLC that “he’ll probably be held up at gunpoint at least once or twice on his mission.” She added: “My friend’s son was just there. He was held up at gunpoint, like, weekly, so he carried, like, an extra few bucks in [his] pocket and just, like, handed it over. He’s like, ‘OK, I see the gun, here’s the cash.’ But I mean, overall, it’s thrilling.”

Last month, Lisa shut down rumors that Jack had swapped his mission location from Colombia to Orange County, California, after a Reddit user claimed to see him at a local TJ Maxx. “His VISA was delayed ♥️,” she clarified via X on November 13.

She confirmed her son’s arrival in Colombia earlier this month by sharing a selfie Jack took while at a street market in the country’s capital city of Bogotá via X. “Jack Barlow is in Colombia♥️♥️,” she captioned the pic.

In the post’s replies, Lisa went on to note that she “miss[ed] him like crazy” and that Jack was “so happy” and enjoying his trip. She also had a hilarious reaction to a fan who noted that Jack was no longer sporting his frosted tips, writing, “Amen to that.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.