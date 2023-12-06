Lisa Barlow confirmed that her son Jack has arrived in Colombia for his mission trip after he was allegedly spotted in California instead.

“Jack Barlow is in Colombia ♥️♥️,” the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, tweeted on Tuesday, December 5. Her post included a selfie of Jack, 19, posing on a street in the South American country.

The Bravo star replied to several fans’ comments on the post, including one that pointed out Jack is no longer rocking frosted tips. “Amen to that,” Lisa quipped. She also confirmed that Jack is having a good time, writing, “So happy loves Colombia,” in response to a social media user who said they hope Jack is “enjoying” his trip.

In another tweet, Lisa clapped back at a commenter who seemed to question whether the photo of Jack was real. “This need to prove he’s there is a weird hill to die on but OK,” the X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. In response, Lisa wrote, ​​”I have no idea what you mean.”

Last month, Lisa shut down rumors that Jack had swapped his mission trip assignment from Colombia to California after a Reddit user claimed to have seen him at a TJ Maxx in Tustin wearing a name badge that identified him as a missionary. Some fans speculated that Lisa stepped in to have Jack’s assignment changed, but she said the holdup was purely bureaucratic.

“His VISA was delayed ♥️,” she tweeted in November.

As RHOSLC viewers saw this season, Jack shocked his mom by revealing his plans to postpone college so he can go on a mission with his church. Mormon missionaries spend up to two years in a location assigned by church officials, doing volunteer work and proselytizing. Lisa and her husband, John Barlow, are Mormon, but they were both surprised to learn that Jack had any interest in going on a mission. (The duo also share son Henry, 11.)

“When he told us, I was crying because I haven’t been involved in the process,” Lisa told her husband in a September episode of the Bravo series. “I think I’m still dealing with the emotion that I had no idea, and he’s been prepping for a year, and then it makes me think that maybe he does need more time with me, or maybe he just wants less.”

Lisa and her family learned that Jack would be going to Bogotá during a “mission reveal party” that viewers saw in an October episode of RHOSLC. At the soirée, she told attendees that she’d been “expecting, like, Europe or something, or New York.” During a confessional, Lisa admitted she was nervous about Jack’s assignment.

“I cannot believe he’s going to Colombia,” she said. “He’ll probably be held up at gunpoint at least once or twice on his mission. My friend’s son was just there. He was held up at gunpoint, like, weekly, so he carried, like, an extra few bucks in pocket and just, like, handed it over. He’s like, ‘OK, I see the gun, here’s the cash.’ But I mean, overall, it’s thrilling.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.