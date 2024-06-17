Richard Gere’s wife, Alejandra Silva, shared rare photos with their sons for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day, to the most wonderful dad four boys could ever wish for,” Silva, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 16, alongside a carousel of pics. “Your endless patience, love, and dedication are truly remarkable. Happy Father’s Day to the man who is always there for us, making every moment special. Love, Mom, James, Alexander, Albert Homer♥️♥️ #happyfathersday.”

In the first photo, Gere, 74, posed on the beach with Silva and sons Alexander, 5, James, 4, and Albert, 9, whom his wife shares with ex-husband Govind Friedland. Gere also shares son Homer, 24, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, whom he split from in 2013. He is also stepfather to her daughter, Hannah.

Known for shielding their family from the spotlight, Silva blurred their children’s faces. The Spanish publicist also posted another snap of herself and the Pretty Woman star with Albert at his 5th grade graduation.

In another next pic, Gere smiled while hugging one of his children, who had a milkshake in front of him.

Silva shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing the family at the beach, along with a sticker that read “Happy Father’s Day.”

Last month, Gere received support from Homer and Silva on the red carpet for his new film Oh, Canada at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The actor was last seen with his wife on the red carpet at a special screening of his film Maybe I Do in January 2023.

“There’s always two things that are going on at the same time in any relationship,” Gere told Extra that same month. “It’s that you, as an individual, are still trying to figure out who you are always. How do you share that with another person, and does it fit?”

Gere has maintained a generally private stance on his marriage and family life, focusing more on parenting than his entertainment career in the last decade.

“My film decisions are mostly mine, but I’m very careful about not being away from my son, Homer James Jigme Gere, for very long,” he told the Hindustan Times in 2015. “So, if I have to be away for long, I talk to him about it, and if there is a problem, I don’t take up the project. And I have done that. Your family is more important than anything.”