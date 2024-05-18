Richard Gere stepped out for the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival with his wife Alejandra Silva and his eldest son, Homer.

Homer James Jigme Gere, 24, joined his father on the red carpet for the premiere of his father’s new film Oh, Canada, on Friday, May 17. While Gere and Homer looked dashing in matching black tuxedos, Silva stunned in a black floor-length gown embroidered with pink flowers. The trio was photographed together later that night at the Oh, Canada afterparty, which was hosted by Veuve Clicquot.

(Directed by Paul Schrader and starring Gere, Oh, Canada is based on Russell Banks’ 2021 novel Foregone, which follows a dying writer who has fled to Canada to avoid the draft for the Vietnam War.)

Gere shares Homer with his second ex-wife Carey Lowell, from whom he split in 2013. The actor also shares two younger sons — Alexander, 4, and a second child whose name hasn’t been announced, born in 2020 — with Silva, 41. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had married in a secret ceremony in 2018 after three years of dating.

“I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought,” Gere told HOLA! Magazine in April 2018 following his wedding to Silva. The Spain native similarly told the magazine at the time, “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

Even before marrying Silva, Gere spoke about prioritizing his family over his work. In a March 2015 interview with the Hindustan Times, Gere opened up about his choice to always put family first, which sometimes meant turning down jobs.

“My film decisions are mostly mine, but I’m very careful about not being away from my son, Homer James Jigme Gere, for very long,” he told the outlet at the time. “So, if I have to be away for long, I talk to him about it, and if there is a problem, I don’t take up the project. And I have done that. Your family is more important than anything.”

As for Homer, the 24-year-old largely stays out of the spotlight. In an April 2024 interview with Vanity Fair Spain, which was originally written in Spanish, the Pretty Woman star admitted that Homer doesn’t fully “understand” his dad’s level of fame.

“He doesn’t understand it,” Gere said. “And it is also very difficult for him to see me on the screen because even if I play an extreme character, I am still his father and it is difficult for him to get into the story.” He added, “As it happens, he just started acting too. He has suddenly become interested and seems to enjoy it. He’s been writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common.”