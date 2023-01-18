Prior to his romance with the Spain native, Gere was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. The supermodel later blamed their 17-year- age difference for the split. The Pretty Woman star welcomed son Homer with model Carey Lowell in 2000 and they tied the knot two years later. They separated in September 2013 and finalized their divorce three years later.
Keep scrolling to see the complete timeline of Gere and Silva’s romance:
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva’s Complete Relationship Timeline: He ‘Gave Meaning to My Life’
Nothing but a number. Richard Gere may be more than thirty years older than wifeAlejandra Silva, but the two are determined to live every day to the fullest with their family.
“I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path," the Spanish socialite gushed to Hola! Magazine in April 2018, three years after she was first linked to the Officer and a Gentleman star. "It had to be that way in this lifetime."
She continued: "[Richard] has promised me at least 20 good years! But I have to confess that he has much more energy than me, is much more active. It’s hard to keep up with him. ... He’s not human!"
Gere, for his part, added that since meeting Silva, "I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought."
That same month, he and the philanthropist tied the knot in a secret ceremony. "[It was] a very special moment in our lives ... not only because we were able to share the joy of our mutual love with friends and family, but also because we had the opportunity to express our aspirations for the future," Silva wrote via Instagram three months later. "As we move along this path and suffer the various ups and downs of life, we aspire to transform them into the path of love, compassion, joy and equanimity. ✨"
[jwplayer kkx1Zxol-zhNYySv2]
After nearly one year of marriage, the former publicist confirmed that she and Gere were expecting their first child together. “A very special moment just a few minutes ago ... Getting blessings for our precious to come," Silva wrote via Instagram in September 2018, alongside a photo that showed the Runaway Bride star and the Dalai Lama placing their hands on her baby bump. “We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."
Us Weekly confirmed in February 2019 that Silva — who shares son Albert (born in December 2012) with ex-husband Govind Friedland — gave birth to a son named Alexander. Just over one year later, the pair welcomed a second son.
Prior to his romance with the Spain native, Gere was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. The supermodel later blamed their 17-year- age difference for the split. The Pretty Woman star welcomed son Homer with model Carey Lowell in 2000 and they tied the knot two years later. They separated in September 2013 and finalized their divorce three years later.
Keep scrolling to see the complete timeline of Gere and Silva's romance:
Credit: splashnews.com
June 2015
The American Gigolo star was first linked to longtime family friend Silva in June 2015 when they were photographed together in Taormina, Sicily. After she accompanied him to the 61st Annual Taormina Film Festival, they were spotted getting cozy during a day at the beach.
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
April 2018
Us confirmed that the twosome quietly tied the knot after three years of dating. They celebrated with their family and friends at their New York home two weeks later. "Always together... I love you," Silva captioned a snapshot from their wedding in June 2018.
Credit: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
April 2018
The political activist gushed about her husband during an interview with Hola! “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life,” Silva said at the time. “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”
Credit: Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram
August 2018
The happy couple shared a steamy photo of Silva posing in a red bathing suit for Gere on a romantic vacation. "The reflection of who I am," she wrote via Instagram. "You must never stop being true to yourself ❤️ Happy weekend to everyone!"
Credit: Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram
September 2018
One month after they sparked pregnancy rumors, Silva confirmed that they were expecting their first child together by sharing a photo of her and Gere meeting the Dalai Lama. “A very special moment just a few minutes ago … Getting blessings for our precious to come,” she wrote at the time, adding that she and the actor — who is a practicing Buddhist — "couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."
Credit: Venturelli/Getty Images
February 2019
Us confirmed that the duo welcomed son Alexander.
Credit: MEGA
November 2019
Less than one year after giving birth, Us confirmed that Silva was pregnant again.
Credit: Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram
April 2020
The couple quietly welcomed their second son amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Shutterstock
May 2020
"Today is the day I married the most wonderful man I have ever met, I know it sounds cliché but it’s true!!" Silva wrote via Instagram on their two-year wedding anniversary, along with several snapshots from their wedding day. "Comes from my heart, I’m so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your Wife! ... You are the love of my life."
Credit: Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram
November 2022
"Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡," Silva captioned a sweet family photo of her and Gere enjoying a walk with their little one.
Credit: Courtesy Alejandra Gere/Instagram
December 2022
“Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours. Love to all,” Silva captioned her family’s annual holiday card, in which she posed with Gere and their two sons during a tropical getaway.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
January 2023
Gere and Silva posed on the red carpet at a New York City screening of Maybe I Do.