



Pregnancy update! Robbie Amell’s wife, Italia Ricci, opened up about how much weight she has gained while carrying their first child.

“20 minutes after crying to my husband that I don’t understand how have I gained 60+ lbs so far,” the actress, 32, captioned a Tuesday, August 13, Instagram picture of her eating a slice of pizza and showing off her baby bump in overalls.

Alexa PenaVega, who just welcomed her third child with Carlos PenaVega last month, commented on the social media upload: “This is fantastic! #truth #realtalk. Also, you look gorgeous.”

The pregnant star and Amell, 31, announced in April that they are expecting their first child. “One of us is actually pregnant. @italiaricci,” the actor captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. In the pic, Ricci cradled her budding belly, while her husband caressed a fake one.

The Designated Survivor star joked in the comments, “Probably the sober one with lopsided boobs cellulite and uncontrollable gas thanks babe.” She went on to post the same photo to her own Instagram account, writing, “We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We might take ridiculous portraits of this kid.”

Ricci posted a mirror selfie of her bare baby bump in a bikini on Friday, August 9. “I feel like I’ve been pregnant for three years,” the Chasing Life alum wrote. “For those in the back — yes there is only one in there and no I’m not due any day now. … The thought of meeting the little (huge) critter makes all of this worth it.”

The couple wed in Los Angeles in 2016, two years after their engagement. Guests at the star-studded ceremony included Victor Garber, the PenaVegas and Stephen Amell.

“Every single day has been the best one yet,” Ricci wrote on social media on their second anniversary. “Except for football days. Those are lame.”

