Relatable. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opened up about how she is coping with quarantine with fiancé Jason Statham and their 2-year-old son, Jack.

“I’m at home in Los Angeles with Jason and our son, Jack,” the supermodel, 32, revealed in a Wednesday, March 25, interview with her website, Rose Inc. “I’m working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realize many people aren’t able to work remotely or have lost their jobs. It’s heartbreaking and my heart goes out to everyone impacted in these ways.”

Things have not been entirely easy while adjusting to their new normal. “When I am not working, I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say,” she admitted. “I’m also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it! I also have a to-do list of things like reorganising my pantry and hanging family photos in our hallway.”

Huntington-Whiteley pointed out the interruptions that are bound to ensue when working from home with a child. “I’m thinking of ways to shoot content at home for my Instagram and YouTube and stay engaged with my community,” she noted. “I had a lot of requests for at-home beauty routines so I’ll hopefully shoot something over the coming days. A few days ago, I tried to shoot something and my son came bursting through my bathroom door screaming, so we’ll see how it goes next time!”

Having a little one in the house does come in handy, though. “Between trying to catch up on work and keeping our son on schedule, my usual workouts were pushed aside,” she said. In turn, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star shared that she has been “thinking that maybe I’ll lead a family workout — Jack would work well as our kettlebell!”

Amid the shifting dynamics, Huntington-Whiteley made sure to thank those who are helping during the pandemic. “I am grateful for everyone in the healthcare community for their tireless hours and hard work,” she raved. “It’s truly admirable and I am deeply appreciative of the fact that they are putting themselves at risk for the greater good.”

The designer and Statham, 52, confirmed their engagement in January 2016 after five years of dating. The couple welcomed Jack in June 2017.

