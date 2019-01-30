Rosie O’Donnell has taken on a new role! The SMILF star welcomed her first grandchild last month and told Seth Meyers how much she loves becoming a grandparent on Tuesday, January 29.

“It was something really beautiful,” the actress, 56, revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It’s very trite, but it’s what everyone says — when you’re a grandparent, it’s like [having] a baby times a million. And that’s what it felt like.”

O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea, lives in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop the Tony Award winner from visiting the 21-year-old in the hospital when she welcomed her baby girl. “I flew right in,” the comedian said. “I just missed the birth, but I was there right after.”

Skylar Rose arrived on December 18. The former View cohost tweeted a photo of the new mother-daughter pair the next day. Chelsea’s boyfriend, Jake Bourassa, was all smiles in the pic as well.

This isn’t the first time O’Donnell has opened up about the major moment. “It was really trip, I have to say,” she said about holding Skylar for the first time on the Today show on January 16. “First of all, she has a full head of black hair, like, a full… you can do styles with her hair.”

O’Donnell adopted Chelsea as a baby with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter. Even though the Celebrity Detox author and her daughter had a rocky few years in their relationship, the two reconciled after O’Donnell found out that she had a grandkid on the way.

Bourassa made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Facebook in June 2018. “Loves of my life can’t wait to meet my little one,” he captioned a shot of Chelsea’s baby bump, plus two sonogram pics.

