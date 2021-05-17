All grown up! Russell Crowe’s ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at their sons while celebrating Mother’s Day.

“Here I was telling the boys to smile — and then I didn’t,” the singer, 52, captioned a recent social media upload with Charles, 17, and Tennyson, 14. “Ah well. Have had a lovely Mother’s Day. Hope all the mums out there have been spoilt today.”

Many of the actress’ followers commented on her sons’ growth. One user noted “how tall” they’ve become, while another added, “My god! They are grown ups! In my head they are tiny still!”

Spencer and Crowe, 57, welcomed Charles and Tennyson in 2003 and 2006, respectively. They announced their separation in 2012 after nine years of marriage, finalizing their divorce six years later.

“In other news … yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) … I officially became divorced,” the Oscar winner tweeted at the time. “Thank you, linesman. Thank you, ball boys.”

Two years later, the Gladiator star spoke to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa about having “limited time” with his and Spencer’s kids. Crowe then spent quarantine away from the teens amid the coronavirus pandemic due to his decision to “isolate … in the bush” closer to his elderly parents.

“I was talking with my boys, and they kept the schools open here for quite a while, so there was a bit of confusion there about where people were going to go and all that,” the Unhinged star explained to Jimmy Fallon in June 2020. “And then, at the end of the day, my kids decided to isolate in Sydney. I was a little affronted because it’s the bush. We got the wide-open spaces. We got all of these amazing things up here. They were like, ‘No, no, dad, we’ve made the decision that in a pandemic, we’re going to isolate in the most populous part of the country surrounded by the areas that have the most infections.’”

When the actor asked his sons why, his youngest replied, “Uber Eats.” Crowe joked at the time that Tennyson was “just too honest.”

He concluded, “In a pandemic, my fatherly roles and responsibilities were passed over.”

In 2016, the Golden Globe winner told News.com that “there is nothing cooler than being close to your kids.” He gushed that his “greatest fear” would be Charles and Tennyson not wanting to spend their school holidays with him, explaining, “Because that is the best part of my year, when I have them to myself.”