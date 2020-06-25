Russell Crowe My Kids Quarantined Away From Me for Uber Eats

Quarantining without kids! Russell Crowe is in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic in his native Australia near several family members, but his children opted to be many miles away from their dad for a totally relatable reason.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 24, the Academy Award winner, 56, revealed that his sons, Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 13, are quarantined in Sydney, while he’s been hunkering down in “the bush” — AKA the outback.

“I’m in the bush, so I’m sort of isolating in isolation,” Crowe told Fallon, 45, with a laugh when he asked about the actor’s quarantine situation. As the Boy Erased star explained, after some “family discussions” he chose to quarantine in the remote area so he could be closer to his elderly parents, who live nearby.

Crowe’s sons with ex-wife Danielle Spencer, however, had a different game plan in mind. “I was talking with my boys, and they kept the schools open here for quite a while, so there was a bit of confusion there about where people were going to go and all that,” he said. “And then, at the end of the day, my kids decided to isolate in Sydney.”

The Man of Steel star added with a chuckle: “I was a little affronted because it’s the bush. We got the wide-open spaces. We got all of these amazing things up here.”

Still, Crowe noted his sons were insistent on quarantining in The Emerald City. “They were like, ‘No, no, dad, we’ve made the decision that in a pandemic, we’re going to isolate in the most populous part of the country surrounded by the areas that have the most infections,'” the Loudest Voice alum continued. “And I’m like, ‘Guys, can I ask why?'”

As Crowe recalled, Tennyson eventually spilled the beans. “My youngest one, who is just too honest, said, ‘Uber Eats.'”

While the bush might be bucolic and isolated, Sydney certainly boasts thousands of restaurants to choose from, many of which are on Uber Eats. In fact, the food delivery app is so popular in Australia that Kim Kardashian appeared in an ad for the company in November 2019.

Still, even though Crowe may not have understood his sons’ choice at first, he implied that there are no hard feelings. As he put it, “In a pandemic, my fatherly roles and responsibilities were passed over.”

In a May 2016 interview with Australian outlet News.com, Crowe opened up about the importance of spending some alone time with his sons on his farm after his 2012 split from Spencer, 51. “It’s just fantastic, there is nothing cooler than being that close to your kids,” he said at the time. “One of my greatest fears is that over time they won’t want to spend all of their school holidays there with me. Because that is the best part of my year, when I have them to myself.”