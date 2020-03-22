Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles revealed she is pregnant almost two years after losing her unborn baby months after her 4-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash.

“We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!” the Avenue Q star, 37, tweeted on Saturday, March 21. “Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years….and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

Announcing our very happy news 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bLP8t96X4V — Ruthie Ann Miles (@RuthieAnnMiles) March 21, 2020

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow,” she concluded as she shared love from herself and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein.

“Joyous news,” Lin-Manuel Miranda commented on the post.

Miles and her daughter Abigail were struck by a car while crossing a street in Brooklyn in March 2018. Abigail was killed in the accident, which happened after a car drove through a red light hitting several pedestrians. Miles, who was seven months pregnant with the couple’s second child at the time of the incident, spent three days in intensive care. She lost her baby, Sophia, two months later, on May 11.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” the family’s lawyer, Ben Rabinowitz, said in a statement on May 16. “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom. As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children.”

“Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during their most trying time,” the statement concluded. “Ruthie and Jonathan continue to seek God’s presence, mercy and peace.”

The actress and singer returned to work that August, reprising her Tony-award winning role of Lady Thiang in the West End production of The King and I in London.

Her costar Kelli O’Hara shared a photo of her friend on stage on her first night, calling her performance “a triumph.”

“Every moment was a gift and continues to be,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “She is singing like an angel and commanding the stage with a heavenly force. An inspiration to all. I knew you would want to know.”

Three months later, Dorothy Bruns, the driver charged in the crash — which also injured Lauren Lew and killed her 1-year-old son, Joshua — was found dead of an apparent suicide.