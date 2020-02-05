Ryan Guzman described the “scary events” leading to his 12-month-old son Mateo’s emergency room visit.

“Nothing [is] scarier than coming home from work and seeing your fiancée, [Chrysti Ane], rush to your son’s room and find out he can barely breathe,” the actor, 32, said in a Monday, February 3, Instagram video with his son babbling in the background. “He’s wheezing, coughing, giving you your worst nightmare. All I can say is thank you to station 102 for sending out two incredible EMTs. Thank you to the 911 operator who kept both my fiancée and I calm during a hectic period. … Thank you to the people at the ER who did an incredible job. So thankful right now to have my little baby boy. Thank you Chrysti too.”

The 9-1-1 star captioned the emotional footage: “On little sleep, but none the less I woke up thankful today. Yet again another reminder to take advantage of the time we’re given. If you’d like, I challenge everyone [to] take a couple minutes out of your day to appreciate one thing today. Whether it’s something menial that you usually overlook on your day to day busy life or it’s a person in your life that has been underappreciated.”

The Texas native and Ane, 26, welcomed their baby boy in January 2019. The little one arrived four months after the couple revealed they were expecting.

“2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises,” the Pretty Little Liars alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on its way. To living our BEST lives!”

The couple, who got engaged in 2018, had already settled on the name Mateo for a boy and were considering Genevieve for a girl.