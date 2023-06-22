A new recruit to the Lochte family swim team! Olympian Ryan Lochte and his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Wednesday, June 21.

“[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited,” the model, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly before giving birth. “Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to 3. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him.”

She added: “I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance.”

Reid and Lochte, 38, opted to name their little one Georgia June Lochte, which they “easily” agreed upon.

“Her middle name has a play on the timing of her birth and a family member,” the proud mom told Us, before teasing the infant’s nursery design. “[It’s] pink and green tones with a southern eclectic feel, [that] is what I was going for.”

The gold medalist and Reid — who are also parents to son Caiden, 5, and daughter Liv, 3 — first met and began dating in 2016.

“We physically ran into each other. We grabbed each other’s hands and were looking into each other’s eyes. We clicked,” Reid dished to New York Post that August.

The couple tied the knot twice — first in a Florida courthouse in August 2018, then at a Palm Springs ceremony with family and friends in September of the same year. Caiden, then 2, served as his parents’ ring bearer.

Lochte previously gushed about his son’s 2017 birth exclusively to Us. “As soon as I saw the head pop out, I immediately bawled my eyes out,” the swimmer reflected in June 2017. “We’re on cloud nine. It’s a dream come true. I’m still in shock. I can’t believe we made a baby!”

In June 2019, the twosome welcomed their second baby, daughter Liv.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Kids have changed everything,” the Florida native told Us that October about life as a father of two. “It’s not just me and [Kayla] anymore. We have to always wake up and care for our little ones. One was hard, two is very hard, but it’s so much fun knowing every time we see our kids, we created this. … It’s pretty awesome to see them grow into people that they’re going to become.”

One year later, the athlete exclusively teased to Us that he and Reid were thinking about adding a third kid into the mix. “It’s not really up to me [if and when we have more kids]. It’s up to the boss lady,” Lochte joked. “And if she wants more, we’re gonna have more.”

The parents announced in December 2022 that they would soon be welcoming their third little one.

“Ryan is such an amazing, hands-on dad, but you can’t be as hands-on as you’d like [when] you’re training so hard and it’s such a demanding schedule that you physically cannot do both,” Reid shared in an interview with Good Morning America at the time. “This go-round, it’s been really nice to just be able to have him be present. “It’s been this kind of wave of relaxing, ’Oh, my gosh, we can actually enjoy this pregnancy together, we can actually enjoy this newborn phase together.’”

While the married couple are in baby bliss watching their newborn bond with her big siblings, they haven’t ruled out another child down the line.

“We aren’t sure. [It] depends,” Reid confessed to Us ahead of her due date. “I believe will have our hands full with three, but never say never!”

With reporting by Sarah Jones