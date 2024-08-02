At this point, Ryan Reynolds might almost be more famous for his sense of humor than his acting — and not even his family can escape his quips.

Reynolds, 47, took to social media on Thursday, August 1, to poke fun at his 7-year-old daughter, Inez, who made a cameo as Kidpool in his latest film, Deadpool and Wolverine.

“Only costar I argued with,” Reynolds wrote via X, sharing a movie still of himself as the titular anti-hero facing off against his little one. “Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash. #DeadpoolAndWolverine.”

The latest installment in the Deadpool franchise, which hit theaters Friday, July 26, was a family affair for Reynolds. Another of his children, son Olin — born February 2023 — also made a cameo as the aptly named character Baby Pool. Meanwhile, Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, made a masked appearance as Lady Deadpool. (Lively revealed via Instagram in July that Deadpool comic creator Rob Liefeld created Lady Deadpool after seeing the actress on Gossip Girl in the ‘00s.)

The couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Betty, also had a crucial role in the production, which was revealed during the movie’s credits.

“Hugh Jackman Wrangler: Betty Reynolds,” the credit read.

Reynolds has spoken previously about Betty’s fondness for Jackman, who portrayed Wolverine, revealing the rest of his kids adore him as well.

“They’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here, so that worked out pretty well,” Reynolds told Extra backstage in a joint interview with Jackman, 55, at the movie’s premiere in July. “He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”

Along with Inez, Olin and Betty, Reynolds and Lively, 36, also share another daughter, James, 9.

While on the promotional trail for the third Deadpool, Reynolds hinted that he and Lively, who wed in 2012, are not necessarily against adding to their brood.

“The more the merrier,” he quipped to E! News in July. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

Reynolds also provided a rare glimpse into his family life with A Simple Favor star and their children during the Tuesday, July 30, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“Our kids can’t even go to sleep unless they’re in our bed,” Reynolds revealed. “As much as I’d say I’d love to spread out and fall asleep normally, I withhold that.”

Despite the crowded sleeping situation, Reynolds gushed over the positive side of being a dad.

“Having kids is kind of awesome,” he told podcast host Amanda Hirsch. “I think it’s embroiled that we’ve embraced the chaos. Like, we have four kids and nothing’s gonna be tidy ever again. It will [eventually] when they all leave the house and they’re all gone.”

Deadpool and Wolverine is now in theaters.