



Jokes for days! Ryan Reynolds is apparently in no rush to add a new addition to his family as he joked about wanting his third baby-to-be to “stay in” Blake Lively a bit longer.

The 42-year-old Deadpool actor posted a sweet Instagram tribute post to Lively for her 32nd birthday on Sunday, August 25. Reynolds trolled his pregnant wife in the Instagram update, leading with a shot of the Gossip Girl alum’s baby bump.

“Get that baby outta there!!! 🍼” a fan teasingly commented, referencing the Shallows actress’ third pregnancy. This Instagram user’s remark elicited a response from Reynolds, who quipped: “I keep whispering, ‘Stay in …’”

Lively and Reynolds revealed in May they are expecting their third child together. At the time, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star debuted her baby bump in a sparkling yellow Retrofête gown at the New York City premiere of Reynolds’ film Detective Pikachu.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo — who wed in 2012 — plan to stay close to Westchester, New York, before baby No. 3 arrives because Lively “has a really great support system there.” The insider added that the A Simple Favor actress “has several mom friends” in the area and “loves having them over for play dates.”

The couple also share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

Before welcoming James in 2014, Lively spoke with Us about her desire to become a mother.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted, ever since I was a little girl,” she told Us exclusively at the 2014 Golden Heart Awards. “I never knew what I wanted to do for a living, but I knew I wanted to have a lot of kids because I had come from a big family, so it was always important to me. So it’s just the excitement of that finally being here.”

Lively and Reynolds have led a private life with their children. The Perverse founder opened up to Marie Claire in 2016 about ensuring he pair’s kids are raised outside of the spotlight.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” she said at the time. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

