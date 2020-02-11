On the move! Ryan Serhant and Emilia Bechrakis can’t believe that their 11-month-old daughter, Zena, is already walking.

“IVF creates super babies, really, because there are 15 doctors that get together in a room, they pick the best egg and the best sperm and they put it together, then we’ve got this crazy little super baby who knows how to dance [and] walk at 10 months,” the Million Dollar Listing: New York star, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 10, while celebrating Valentine’s Day with GODIVA. “She was doing algebra the other day and everyone else has these normal babies that they made when they were drunk. We basically have mini Arnold Schwarzenegger over here that was made in a lab and I’m totally OK with it.”

The reality star and the lawyer, 34, welcomed Zena in February 2019 and are “nervous” about trying for baby No. 2. “If they happen naturally, [I’ll] feel bad for them because they’re going to be like, ‘Zena is so much better,’” the Bravo personality joked with Us. “And [we’ll] be like, ‘I know we made her. You were a Tuesday.’”

Although Bechrakis is comfortable talking about her infertility journey now, she “couldn’t” during her pregnancy. The Greece native explained to Us, “I wasn’t sure was this going to turn out the way I wanted it to turn out. … I was so nervous to even say anything.”

She and Serhant advised other parents to “talk about” their fertility struggles with their friends, noting that they were surprised by how many people were silently going through similar situations.

Since Zena’s arrival, the pair have invited Andy Cohen and his 12-month-old son, Benjamin, over for many playdates. The little one is the “cutest, calmest baby boy,” Bechrakis gushed to Us.

Her husband admitted that their daughter “beats up” Benjamin, joking, “We pull her out. We’re like, ‘Are we ready to play?’ She’s got fierce eyes. She’s ready to go. We put her down and she’s all over, slapping, and he follows her around. She is manipulating men at 11 months old, like her mother.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi