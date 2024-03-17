Kim Kardashian can’t help but gush over son Saint West and daughter Chicago West’s unbreakable bond.

“Saint promised his sister when he made a basket he would come and do a special handshake [with] her!” Kardashian, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 16, over a clip of Saint making a hoop.

Saint, 8, proceeded to come running over to Chicago, 6, as they shared a sweet embrace and handshake. He kissed her on the cheek before running back out to the court.

“Aw,” Kardashian said while witnessing her kids’ interaction, as Chicago let out a laugh. “Was that just so funny?”

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids These pictures are worth a thousand words — and then some! Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West added Mom and Dad to their résumés in 2013, they’ve been sharing adorable photos of their family. The KKW Beauty creator gave birth to their eldest daughter, North, in June 2013, followed by son Saint two years later. […]

She also posted several other clips of Saint scoring points for his team during the game.

Kardashian shares Saint and Chicago, as well as daughter North, 10, and son Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West. The pair were married for six years before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, finalizing the proceedings in November 2022.

Kardashian and West, 46, have had a tumultuous relationship since their split. In December 2022, she candidly shared the struggles of coparenting with West.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” Kardashian explained on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast at the time. “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything.”

Despite their struggles, a source exclusively told Us in February that the pair “may not always see eye to eye” but they have “managed an amicable relationship” that is based “solely on their kids.”

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also raising their next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. Kourtney and her now-ex Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later. […]

“They know that’s what is healthiest when it comes to their children’s lives, plus they share a lot of history together and will always be family,” the insider said. “They’re able to communicate in a mature manner and Kim is happy where things are at.”

West has since moved on with Bianca Censori, whom he wed in December 2022. Kardashian, for her part, has been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. since September 2023.

“They’re getting serious,” a source told Us in February, noting that Odell’s “personality is much more private” than Kardashian, who shares glimpses of her daily life on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Beckham, 31, is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” the insider said, adding that they are currently “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.