Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are celebrating their twin daughters’ 15th birthday, with a party reminiscent of an iconic Sex and the City scene.

Parker, 59, posted a photo from daughters Loretta and Tabitha’s birthday celebration via Instagram on Sunday, June 23, writing, “2 divine 15-year-olds. We are so lucky and we love you so. Happy birthday to our dearest Loretta and Tabitha. Celebrating you both today was pure joy. X, Mama.”

The birthday photo featured a slew of floating balloons, with ribbons dangling from the ceiling, similar to those seen on Valentine’s Day in the 2008 SATC movie. In the scene, Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw gets wrapped up in the ribbons as she furiously exits a restaurant following a troubling reveal about her wedding day from best friend Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

Even if by chance, the party’s nod to the scene is chef’s kiss if you ask Us.

Parker shares Tabitha and Loretta with husband Broderick, 62, as well as son James Wilkie, 21. The usually private family last stepped out together for a rare public appearance at the Some Like It Hot Broadway premiere in December 2022. Parker has also been candid about her motherhood journey.

During an interview on the “Table for Two” podcast last year, Parker shared some insight into her family dynamic, admitting she wants her kids to appreciate the value of living a modest upbringing.

“You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money, and the value of it, and that the expectations will be the same for them,” she told host Bruce Bozzi.

Parker continued, “I think it’s a great way of living for children that their needs are met to be fed and safe and loved and, you know, the important things in life — books and food and interesting experiences. And they’re warm in the winter and cool in the summer. But they should pine for things. They should want things.”

Broderick, for his part, called Tabitha and Loretta “great” during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark in June 2023, admitting that they were initially excited about attending separate high schools before ultimately deciding to go to the same one.

“They’re extremely close, but also definitely want their own space and their own friends and their own time,” he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who commended him and Parker for raising “lovely” children.

“They’re really, really great kids. All three of them. And they’re nice behind your backs, like, when you’re not there, they’re still nice,” Ripa commented.

“Well, that’s the important thing,” Broderick replied.