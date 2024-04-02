Sarah Jessica Parker loves to see her two daughters eat cake and cookies after she was denied sweets as a child.

Parker, 59, revealed in a new interview that she does not want 14-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha to experience the same negative feelings about food she felt growing up.

“When I had girls, I didn’t want them to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic and to see it as an enemy,” she said on the Monday, April 1, episode of the “Ruthie’s Table 4” podcast.

Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, share daughters the twins and son James, 21. Looking back at her childhood growing up in Ohio, she said, “We weren’t allowed sugar in the house or chocolate or cookies, so of course, the minute we moved out we all bought a load of cakes and cookies, and I didn’t want that for them.”

Now, Parker makes sure her kids satisfy their craving for sweets.

“In our house we have cookies, we have cake, we have everything, and as a result you have a better relationship,” the Sex and the City alum continued on Monday’s podcast. “And my daughters will have the figures they have and hopefully they’ll be healthy. And they’re athletes and they enjoy food and have different pallets. I hope that they can maintain their affection for the experience and their delight in taste.”

The And Just Like That star previously told People that her twins have “different interests.” She said, “They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, ‘I need time away from her.’ Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Marion always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That’s Tabitha’s idea.”

Regarding how she raises her kids, Parker said in a separate interview she agreed with Dolly Parton’s philosophy of taking care of a child’s needs, but not all of their wants.

“I think it’s a great way of living for children that their needs are met—to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they’re warm in the winter and cool in summer,” she told E! News in July 2023. “But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?”

Parker and Broderick also emphasize to their children the value of money.

“You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money,” she said on the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast in July 2023.