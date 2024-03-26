Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 59th Birthday in Bow-Adorned Boots

Sarah Jessica Parker rang in her 59th birthday with some special shoes.

The And Just Like That actress took to Instagram on the day of her actual birthday — Monday, March 25 — to mark the occasion.

Parker posted a photo of a pair of tall black heeled boots perched on a set of black-and-white carpeted stairs. The boots each featured scrunched detailing and a bow on the front.

She captioned the post: “My birthday boots. Been waiting for the occasion. Walking me into the @savoytheatreldn and then onward into the night, post show. I’m counting on them to direct me towards some champagne and merriment. X, SJ​.”

The bow detailing on the boots comes as no huge surprise, as the actress has been on quite the bow kick in recent months. In December 2023, Parker launched an entire collection of hair bows inspired by a look that she wore at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala in October of that year.

The show Parker referenced in her caption is Plaza Suite, a play currently running at the Savoy Theatre in London in which she stars alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick. Written by Neil Simon, it features three acts set in Suite 719 of the Plaza Hotel, each presenting different couples grappling with relationship issues, misunderstandings, and comedic mishaps.

Earlier that same day, Parker posted a photo of pink, yellow and green flowers to her Instagram. In the caption, she thanked everyone who reached out to wish her a happy birthday.

“Oh I am so touched by all the warm and generous birthday messages,” Parker wrote. “Still far from home, but the shared sweet sentiments make me feel connected. I am filled with a gorgeous bouquet of gratitude and offer my deepest appreciation and love. Your SJ X.”

Parker’s friends and fans alike filled the comment section with well wishes.

Her And Just Like That co-star Cynthia Nixon wrote, “Hey you! Hope you’re having a lovely London birthday!! (And a nice gift is on the day off too!!!) love you! ❤️🥳🎉🎁🍾🎈”

Amy Sedaris also left a comment, writing, “I miss you birthday girl,” while Andy Cohen said, “Happy birthday sweet friend,” followed by a slew of heart emojis.