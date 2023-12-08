It’s the year of the bow — and the trend is Sarah Jessica Parker-approved.

Parker’s namesake shoe label just launched a collection of bows inspired by the cascading hairpiece the 58-year-old actress wore at the New York City Ballet Gala on October 5.

That evening, Parker teamed the black accessory, which sat atop the ponytail of her half-up-half-down ’do, with a tulle off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown and mismatched heels from Parker’s footwear label. (The contrasting heels reminded Us of the time Parker’s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, wore two different Christian Louboutin shoes in season 3.)

Parker explained via Instagram that after receiving an overwhelming amount of praise for the bow, she was determined to make sure fans could try out the style too.

“The bow that started it all,” Parker wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of herself wearing the black bow as well as others from her new line. “When I saw how madly in love everyone was with this bow (as was I), a last minute detail thrown together by me and @sergenormant just minutes before leaving for the annual @nycballet Fall Gala, I immediately set out on a mission: searching for and sourcing the finest grosgrain, taffeta and satin ribbons. In many cases the vintage I was hoping still existed and could unearth.”

Parker shared that she explored “hidden corners” of New York City and probed through many “unique” and “interesting places” to find what has become “some really special and insanely beautiful” bows.

“With that, I introduced you to: the @sjpcollection Gala Bow,” Parker continued. “From Petite to Grand in length, I hand picked every single ribbon — some almost 100 years old! — I crafted a collection that I’m quite proud of.”

She added, “Our Gala Bows come with a sturdy 3-inch flat hair pin making it easy to affix however your heart desires. Most importantly, each bow was sewed with love. And you can be assured that I’ll be personally steaming, boxing up and shipping out every single Gala Bow order that comes in. I can’t wait to see how you wear these.”

The Gala Bows range in price from $75 to $225 with most of them already sold out on sjpbysarahjessicaparker.com. The website noted that all the ribbons are “rare” and “one of a kind,” which means they can arrive with “minor imperfections.”

“We think flaws can be the best part,” the note concluded.