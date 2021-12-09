Sarah Jessica Parker’s sweeties! The Sex and the City star shares three children with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

The actress wed the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star in May 1997 in New York, and the couple became parents five years later when son James arrived. The pair’s twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, arrived in 2009.

While the duo keep their family life private, Parker did exclusively tell Us Weekly in April 2018 about the siblings’ interests. “My son is in high school and has a wonderful group of friends,” the Ohio native gushed at the time. “He plays soccer and piano. And the girls are happy and enjoying life and learning. They’re really well.”

Her husband chimed in, “Our kids are so smart you don’t need to do anything [to help with homework.] They’re like little computers.”

The following year, Parker exclusively told Us how she and Broderick keep their marriage “strong” while raising children together.

“We don’t talk about it,” the And Just Like That star said, calling their relationship “nice and private.” She added, “We’ve grown. We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships.”

The Divorce alum and Broderick don’t have acting careers “for fame or money,” she explained to Harper’s Bazaar in 2013.

“Matthew and I come from a different time and place. When we were young people, all we ever wanted was to be good working actors,” Parker told the magazine. “The dream … was to work in theater, to be around those people whose work I was in total awe of. I never saw the trappings; nobody talked about being a celebrity. So when our marriage came up in conversation, it wouldn’t occur to us that we were obligated to respond to allegations or gossip. You have to be a bit circumspect, but you also have to take up a position, and you have to stick to it.”

The Broadway star called herself “very devoted” to her husband and kids, gushing, “I love Matthew Broderick. Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. … I love our life. I love that he’s the father of my children, and it’s because of him that there’s this whole other world that I love.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s rare family photos over the years, from Instagram birthday tributes to red carpet appearances.