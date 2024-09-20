Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter Charlotte, 15

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s daughter Charlotte has moves just like Buffy!

Gellar, 47, shared a rare video of her daughter via Instagram on Thursday, September 19, to mark Charlotte’s 15th birthday. In the video, Charlotte can be seen performing a handspring followed by a backflip — reminiscent of her mom’s demon-busting acrobatics on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it’s your 15 Birthday!! I don’t know how it’s possible but every year I love you more ❤️ 🎉🎁 🎂,” Gellar captioned the sweet tribute to Charlotte.

Gellar shares Charlotte and her younger brother, Rocky, who turns 12 on Friday, September 20, with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Buffy actress and Prinze, 48, met on the set of the 1997 horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and began dating in 2000. They got married in 2002 and welcomed Charlotte seven years later.

The couple recently marked their 22nd wedding anniversary with a sweet joint post via Instagram on September 1.

“22 @realfreddieprinze 🥂💍👰🏼,” they captioned the Instagram photo which shows a smiling Prinze holding his beaming wife at the waist. Gellar’s hands are clasped around her husband’s as the pair stand on a balcony overlooking a pristine ocean, suggesting the couple chose somewhere coastal to celebrate the significant occasion.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in 2020, Prinze revealed that he and Gellar didn’t intend to work together on another movie after I Know What You Did Last Summer, but he ended up joining her in 2002’s live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo to spend time with her.

“Scooby was this sort of outlier. I just didn’t want to be separated for six and a half months with this person that I had just fallen in love with. So, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that.’ Flew out there and did it,” he said.

“There’s no keys. There’s no rules. There’s nothing like that. I don’t believe in false expectations,” Prinze added of the secret to his successful marriage. “I just believe in knowing who you are when you start a relationship. And if you don’t, then that relationship probably isn’t going to work.”

“Communicate,” Gellar told Us how the couple kept their marriage strong in 2019. “That’s the key. It’s about being present. Listening is the most important thing.”

“We still make each other laugh. And we treat each other with respect,” added Prinze.