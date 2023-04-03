The mayhem of motherhood! Scarlett Johansson got real about the troubles parents face while raising toddlers — and it’s not just the “terrible twos.”

“[Age] 3 is really tough. I remember my daughter — my daughter [is] 8 and a half — [but] when she was 2, I said, ‘This is great. I don’t know what everybody is talking about,’” Johansson, 38, recalled during the Sunday, April 2, episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “And then she turned 3 and it’s like being in an emotionally abusive relationship.”

The Black Widow actress explained: “It’s crazy, like, very intense emotional swings and [she was] so bossy and adamant, and it’s just crazy.”

Johansson, who shares daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, remembered navigating “constant mood swings” with her eldest child. “I was like, ‘Those poor little guys.’ I feel bad for them. You’re, like, up and down constantly,” she said.

The Outset founder also shares son Cosmo, 20 months, with husband Colin Jost and noted that the phases of parenthood ebb and flow.

“Having a baby is so lovely,” Johansson revealed. “They’re so cute. They sit there and they love you and then that’s it. And you just get, like, love from them. You get a lot of grief from toddlers. Like, everything you do is wrong.”

The Oscar nominee noted being a mother means “there is no balance” between her role at home and her career in entertainment.

“I work, like, 15-hour days, you know, so if I’m gonna be working on something and have to relocate everybody, [it’s] adventurous in some ways for the kids,” Johansson explained. “But they also need stability, too.”

The New York native confessed, “I don’t work in the same way that I used to work when I was, you know, 25 years old,” especially now that her daughter is getting older, adding, “I was very career driven and focused at that time, and less focused on personal own growth or whatever.”

Johansson has pivoted as an actress after welcoming her second child in August 2021 — but her husband, 40, is also a very attentive family man.

“Colin is an extremely hands-on dad, he always makes a big fuss over little Cosmo,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022, adding that Jost “always makes a point to pitch in” and allow his wife to rest.

The Saturday Night Live star, who wed Johansson in October 2020, is also “great” with his stepdaughter. “[Colin is] very respectful and caring,” the insider added.