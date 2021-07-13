Guess who? Scarlett Johansson surprised her daughter with an onscreen appearance when they recently streamed Home Alone 3.

“I guess it wasn’t intentional,” the Black Widow star, 36, told Seth Meyers on Monday, July 12. “We went through the series. We did Indiana Jones. Then we watched Back to the Future. And then, of course, naturally we did Home Alone. And I happened to be in the third Home Alone movie, and so I didn’t say anything to her because I thought she would make a big deal out of it.”

Rose, 6, “didn’t pick up on” her mom’s role “right away,” the actress explained during the Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance.

“I had to really, like, [say], ‘See who that is?’” the Golden Globe nominee said. “She’s like, ‘Whatever. Is that you?’ I was like, ‘It’s me, your momma.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, OK. Whatever.’”

Johansson joked that the plot of the film was a “little thin,” saying sarcastically, “They often say that the third of every installment is the best one.”

The Tony winner shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Four months after their baby girl’s August 2014 birth, the new mom told Barbara Walters that the role was “unbelievable” and “very overwhelming.”

The Oscar nominee has had a “hard” time deciding how much of her daughter’s life to share with the public. “On the one hand, you don’t want to isolate your kids, but you don’t want to make your kids feel like freaks,” the New York native told Parade magazine the following year. “There’s this fascination with famous kids, like they’re celebrity spawn.”

Following her split from the journalist, 39, in 2016, Johansson moved on with Colin Jost. She and the Saturday Night Live star, also 39, got married in October 2020.

The comedian has a special relationship with Rose, a source exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the couple’s nuptials.

“Colin is a great father figure for Rose,” the insider explained in November 2019. “He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him.”

Rose is also a big fan of her mom, and Johansson hilariously called her daughter her “shadow” earlier this month.

“I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me. So I should soak it all up,” the Avengers star told Kelly Clarkson. “There’s definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you’ve gotta give me a minute!’ But she means well, and I’d rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me.”