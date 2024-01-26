Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici thought of a funny way to embarrass their kids on their 10th anniversary.

On Friday, January 26, Lowe, 40, posted a video via Instagram of him kissing Giudici, 37, with their son Samuel, 7, in front of them. “Deal with it kid!” Lowe joked, while Samuel turned his head down and covered his ears. (The Bachelor alums share daughter Mia, 3, and sons Isaiah, 5, and Samuel.)

In the caption of the clip, Lowe shared that the video “perfectly encapsulated” his and Giudici’s marriage.

“Just two ‘young’ kids in love grossing out our seven-year-old by kissing in front of him,” he wrote. “I married this babe 10 years ago. God knew exactly what he was doing even if we didn’t. He blessed me with the best wife, best friend, and best mother to my children I could have ever asked for. I don’t deserve her but the cool thing about marriage is she’s stuck with me now.”

Related: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici’s Relationship Timeline: From Final Rose to Happ... While the majority of couples on The Bachelor never made it to the altar, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici have managed to survive the reality TV curse. Lowe became the lead of season 17 of The Bachelor after appearing on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette. He was branded as the “Virgin Bachelor,” as he […]

Giudici, for her part, posted a tribute to her husband on her own account.

“10. YEARS. This man and what he has brought to my life are the absolute best things I could have ever dreamt of,” she shared via Instagram alongside several photos of her and Lowe at their wedding. ”10 years of not always wedded bliss, but more than that. The reality of a marriage — a partnership of ups and downs, where you choose each other every day, we get to do it together.”

The mom of three continued to to thank Lowe for their family and his commitment to her, while adding that he “somehow” makes her “happier.”

“When we were secretly engaged, I couldn’t wait to finally hold your hand,” she gushed. “Thank you for never letting go.”

Lowe and Giudici met on his season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2013. The twosome got engaged during the finale and later tied the knot in a live television wedding in 2014. The reality stars went on to welcome son Samuel in 2016, followed by Isaiah and Mia in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Related: Bachelor’s Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe’s Family Album: Birthdays, Baby Bumps... So sweet! Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe are all about having fun with their family — and documenting their parenthood journey on social media. The Bachelor alums, who met and fell in love on season 17 of the ABC show, tied the knot in 2014 and started growing their family two years later. “God is […]

Throughout the years, Lowe and Giudici have not been shy about expressing their love for each other on social media.

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

In April 2022, Lowe dedicated a whole Instagram post praising his wife.

“She’s not just a pretty face. The woman also has great legs, too! Okay, I’m done. She is not only the world’s best mom, she also works tirelessly at building her two businesses, @loweco.ncierge and @lowe_cp, and rarely gets credit for any of it,” he wrote at the time. “She never seems to have a free moment to herself, yet she never complains about the hundreds of things she does on a daily basis to keep our family running. So this is just my little way of shedding some light on my talented and selfless fox of a wife.”