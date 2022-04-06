The sweetest! Former Bachelor star Sean Lowe has no shortage of wonderful things to say about his wife, Catherine Giudici.

The Texas native, 38, shared two photos of Giudici, 35, on Instagram: one solo shot and one of her cuddling up with their children. Regardless of her birthday not coming up until the end of April, Lowe took the time to dedicate a post to his wife.

“She’s not just a pretty face. This woman also has great legs, too! Okay, I’m done. She is not only the world’s best mom, she also works tirelessly at building her two businesses, @loweco.ncierge and @lowe_co, and rarely gets credit for any of it,” he wrote via Instagram on April 1. “She never seems to have a free moment to herself, yet she never complains about the hundreds of things she does on a daily basis to keep our family running. So this is just my little way of shedding some light on my talented and selfless fox of a wife.”

In true Lowe fashion, the reality TV personality threw a few witty quips into his caption alongside his heartfelt words. He may have made the post on April Fools’ Day, but this time, there were no pranks involved!

Giudici recently shared some love for her husband on Instagram as well, sharing an adorable photo of their kids — Samuel, 5, Isaiah, 3, and Mia, 2 — smiling in the sunshine. “I married an all-American hunk. What did I expect in having his children,” she wrote.

The couple, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor and wed in January 2014, continue to leave fans swooning with their lasting romance. Along with raising three children together, they tackle countless endeavors as a duo, from business ventures to weight loss.

Lowe and Giudici even tried out the Nutrisystem Partner Plan together, leading to significant success. Giudici revealed on Instagram that she lost 25 pounds after having Mia, and she exclusively told Us Weekly why she loved the Partner Plan: “Not only because I get to do it with Sean, but it’s a sustainable plan and we get to eat delicious meals.”