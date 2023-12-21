Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton outdid themselves with their extravagant Christmas card.

On Wednesday, December 20, celebrity tan artist Isabel Alysa took to Instagram to share a snap of the family’s holiday card. In the image, Stefani, 54, and Shelton, 47, got dressed to the nines and posed with her kids. (Stefani shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15 and Apollo, 9, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.)

Stefani rocked a rosy gown featuring a plunging neckline, a cinched waist and a ruffled skirt. She held hands with her youngest son, Apollo, while putting her other hand on Zuma’s chest.

Shelton, meanwhile, stood next to his wife and candidly laughed while placing his arm around Kingston.

The boys all matched in suits and the snap even included Shelton’s Doberman, Betty.

The card read, “Happy holidays” in a gold cursive and was signed, “With love from Gwen, Blake and the Boys.”

The couple — who met on The Voice in 2014 and wed in 2021 — previously gave insight into their holiday plans.

Earlier this week, Stefani opened up to Access Hollywood about her plans to ring in the new year without her spouse.

“Well, it’s funny because I was going to be at [Blake’s] show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” Stefani said, mentioning Shelton’s upcoming performance at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

“Last year I did Vegas and I was like, ‘Remind me to never do Vegas again,’ [but] you sometimes want to … not be the host,” she said, adding, “If you’re gonna be working then I’m gonna be working — so I’m just gonna fly in and out it’s gonna be awesome. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The family of five will still get quality time together over the Christmas season.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” Shelton explained to Access Hollywood in 2022. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?’”

In 2021, he shared his parental philosophy when it comes to Stefani’s boys. “There’s definitely nothing easy about [being a stepdad,” he said during a radio interview with KFROG 95.1 “I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent. I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”