Selma Blair Poses With Lookalike Son Arthur at Paris Fashion Week

Selma Blair’s 13-year-old son, Arthur, is her mini-me.

The mother-son duo’s striking resemblance was on display at the Paris Fashion Week Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show on Thursday, September 26.

Blair, 52, wore a cropped black velvet jacket and matching knee-length shorts from Chloé’s 2025 collection. She completed the look with a white blouse, brown boots and dangly gold earrings, and her blonde bob matched her son’s bleached hairstyle.

Arthur kept it casual for the show, donning a white T-shirt bearing the Chloé logo, baggy black pants and black DC sneakers.

Blair shared a photo of herself and Arthur, whom she shares with ex Jason Bleick, at the show via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“Avec Arthur,” she wrote, nodding to the show’s French locale.

Blair also shared that the trip marked Arthur’s first time in Paris.

“I love you my darling boy. My devilish Saint. Your first time in Paris should always be with someone who loves you the most. So here we are,” she captioned a Thursday Instagram photo of the pair snuggled up together. “I’m so grateful. I couldn’t be happier. Goodnight. Sweet dreams. 🤍 #paris 💋.”

Blair previously praised Arthur for how he handles her battle with multiple sclerosis. During a July 2019 interview with People, the actress said Arthur appreciated her visiting his school and answering his classmates’ questions about why she “walks and talks funny.”

“I explain what’s happening and that my voice doesn’t hurt, and we have really decent exchanges,” she said. “I had no idea Arthur was proud of that. I thought ‘I’m probably an embarrassment,’ but to know I’m not was one of my proudest moments.”

Blair’s MS is currently in remission. She exclusively told Us Weekly in August that she’s had “amazing” results with the medication Mavenclad.

“It helped my movement and speech so much, and it’s allowed me to have a great summer, great years,” she shared.

Blair noted that getting diagnosed with MS in 2018 was actually a positive turning point for her.

“Once I knew I had MS — which I’d had for a while — [things] made so much more sense. And I actually became much happier,” she said. “I’d had these jerks and spasms for many years, and I’d try to suppress them or keep moving or drink excessive amounts of alcohol to stop big things that I thought were mental.”

Blair got sober in 2016 after she was removed from a flight on a stretcher while traveling with Arthur, who was then 4.

“I was so messed up and dehydrated and I didn’t know I had neurological issues,” Blair told Us of the “horrifying and humiliating” incident. “I didn’t understand anything. … I had to grow up.”

For Blair, getting sober was the first step to changing her life for the better.

“I wouldn’t have been able to be diagnosed with MS unless I was sober,” she said. “I wouldn’t be a good mom unless I was sober.”