Selma Blair arched her back and swayed to the sounds of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie as camera lights flashed inside Hubble Studio in downtown L.A. Dressed in a black hooded Carolina Herrera dress and killer heels, the 52-year-old platinum blonde struck poses that could rival that of any Hadid or Jenner sister. So much so that within a few minutes, iconic photographer Hype Williams confidently announced, “We’ve got the cover shot already.”

With her loyal golden retriever service dog, Scout, keeping a watchful eye throughout the shoot, the scene perfectly summed up Blair’s grit and determination since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis six years ago. The Legally Blonde star commanded the room in the same way she’s taking back her life, with each pose honoring her unique disabilities. For Blair, showing off her differences is part of the beauty of diversity.

Blair has progressed as both a human and an artist since her health journey began, finding joy and beauty in life’s challenges. (The actress, who grew up in Michigan, has also found romance with a Midwestern mystery man. “He’s wonderful,” she teases.)

“When the world is dark, you have to go and find the beautiful things,” the mom of 12-year-old Arthur (dad is her ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick) exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I’ve been living my best life trying to do just that.”

Us sits down with the star and author to celebrate Disability Pride Month.

How are you feeling?

I’m so happy. This is my favorite thing to do. To work with Hype and be here and reach so many people and get to say, “I’m still here.”

You’ve been through a lot in the past few years.

Once I knew I had MS — which I’d had for a while — [things] made so much more sense. And I actually became much happier. I’d had these jerks and spasms for many years, and I’d try to suppress them or keep moving or drink excessive amounts of alcohol to stop big things that I thought were mental.

So getting the diagnosis must have been somewhat of a relief.

I honestly thought I was making it up before I was diagnosed. I just thought, “Jesus, Selma, you’re very broken inside. Admit it.” I didn’t know I wasn’t broken and that I had brain tissue damage.

Watching your 2021 documentary, ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’, and reading your bestselling 2022 memoir, ‘Mean Baby’, it does seem like there’s more joy in your life now.

I’m so much happier. Yes. There are setbacks and my heart breaks when life goes off the rails. I was a sad person. I wanted joy and good things but I was living a lie because I didn’t know I was sick. I convinced myself I was just that dramatic, weird girl who needed alcohol to not stutter. I could’ve been kinder to myself.

It sounds like getting the diagnosis set you free in a way.

It did. I realized it’s not about me. It’s about how I deal with people in the world. My stutter or dystonia or lack of ability to function in the sun — if that happens to me, it happens to others.

You’ve been very open about your illness. What kind of feedback have you received?

So many people come up to me on the street. I’ve never had that. Being honest about the diagnosis and putting myself out there has been a real enrichment in my life.

How does it feel to give people hope?

It’s the most important thing I can do. I could be sitting crying at a table and someone leaves me a note that says, “You changed my daughter’s life” or “My daughter dances again because she didn’t mind looking strange anymore when she can’t do it.” And I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It makes me so emotional.

Is it ever stressful to feel that responsibility?

Yeah. There’s always the yin and yang. People will say stuff online like, “She can walk without a cane; that was a lie.” There are a million different reasons why we do what we do, so, stop judging people. ​​There’s a lot of hate directed at those things. Like, “How can you wear heels?” There’s so many dualities. But the fact is, I’m still a woman. I’m still me.

You got sober in 2016. Why?

I wouldn’t have been able to be diagnosed with MS unless I was sober. I wouldn’t be a good mom unless I was sober. I self-medicated.

What was your lowest point with drinking?

The plane incident. (In 2016, Blair was ejected from a flight following an outburst.) I had too much to drink in Mexico. I was so messed up and dehydrated and hungover and didn’t know I had neurological issues. I didn’t understand anything. It was horrifying and humiliating. I had to grow up.

It’s been five years since your hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). How has recovery been?

I imagined that I would do the stem cell [treatment] and come out looking like Christie Brinkley and feeling amazing. I put every egg in that basket. I did not allow for how long recovery really took. I’ve had to fake it till I make it. I aged so much after the chemo and then menopause. That’s something no one talks about. But I’m getting back on track.

You’re still in remission?

I am. I’ll get MRIs a couple of times a year, and I still do treatments. I know a lot of people can’t afford it, but for me, [it] really alleviated the MS progression incredibly. It saved my life.

What else has helped?

I do IVIG [a therapy that uses antibodies from healthy donors], which keeps me from getting sick. If I get sick, all bets are off. That’s how I maintain the wellness people see. Some are [considered] experimental but nothing is so left-field — I’m not rich enough to go to Sweden or Germany to do all these wild things.

All of that can’t be cheap.

Being able to have a place to live and a refrigerator and life, I don’t take any of that for granted. People perceive you as rich and famous but there were many years I’d have to take off work that deeply impacted [me]. If I don’t [get] my SAG insurance, then I don’t get my blood products. I don’t think people get how expensive it is to be disabled. Some days are really hard, and I wonder about working — I’m a single mom supporting my kid and want a great life for us. But I know I’m privileged and others struggle so much more.

What are some things people may not know or understand about living with a disability?

There are so many different things that go into chronic illness or chronic treatment and things that change when medicine is wearing off. Or why I need my dog to tell me to take my medicine. I’m willing to be more open than the average bear. I don’t think people with private lives with disabilities should need to open up to every curious mind. I’ll take the hit for people.

What advice do you have for people dealing with a difficult diagnosis or health issues?

It helps to have an advocate. It took me seven doctors to find out how to halt my MS. If you can be an advocate for anyone you care about, go to those appointments with people [and help them] make sense of it.

Who do you rely on?

I have a very tiny group of people. One of them is Jaime King. She’s my best friend. She’s profoundly lovely and I’ll always look to her as an inspiration. She’s someone who gets up over and over again, too.

Tell Us about your new man!

He’s not in this business, although he has produced before. I wanted a Midwest man and I found a real Midwest man.

How did you meet?

I saw him from across a table and now he’s my boyfriend. [I think] relationships are best kept out of press if possible. Nobody wants to be exposed to scrutiny. But yes, it’s possible to find love at 52. And beyond!

Do you want to get married again? (Blair was married to Ahmet Zappa from 2004 to 2006.)

Fitting anything in as a mother wanting to build a career and figure out when you’re going to get your blood treatments in — a boyfriend falls by the wayside really easily. That’s why I would never want to get married. It’s a major setup to fail.

You look incredible. What’s your secret?

My horoscope last year said I would turn beautiful this year. I’m really shocked and pleased. There is such a thing as the gravity of grief. I realize what I have to do to take care of myself more now. I also accept all the things that come with the physical parts of me that have changed, and that was a huge beauty boost.

What are your thoughts on plastic surgery?

I’ve had 100 Botox injections in my back to strengthen muscles, and that’s made me not bother with getting Botox in my face. When you have to deal with so much for your health you forget about what you look like.

Where does your love of fashion come from?

I think fashion just represented that other place you could go and put on someone else’s perspective as armor. That’s kind of what got me into acting. We have a chance to make ourselves over every day.

How do you describe your style?

All over the place. I love a little vintage Chanel jacket with denim shorts and a pair of my son’s sneakers. I love nothing more than to look like a f–ked-up debutante.

Do you really share clothes with Arthur?

Yes! There was a point when I was buying a lot of Balenciaga because he wanted it.

I would die to get on The White Lotus and work with Mike White and have that rebirth like Jennifer Coolidge. I’d [also] love to do a period piece — a Downton Abbey type of thing or a Joan of Arc Mad Max. I’m open for business.

Looking back now, what would you tell yourself six years ago?

It’s going to take years to feel better, but it’s OK. You’re being lovingly guided and things will come in their time. You just have to keep showing up. One day you’ll feel better — and you’ll do an interview talking about how far you’ve come!

