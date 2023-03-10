In their thriving era. Seth Rogen revealed he has no regrets about choosing not to have kids with wife Lauren Miller.

“That has helped me succeed as well, definitely,” the actor, 40, shared during an appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, which was posted on Tuesday, March 7. “There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children.”

The writer, who tied the knot with Miller, 41, in 2011 after seven years of dating, defended the decision not to expand his family.

“Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids,” he continued. “Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.”

Rogen noted that not becoming parents has allowed him and Miller to do “whatever” they want, adding, “We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before.”

He concluded: “Me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids.”

The Freaks and Geeks alum previously discussed how he and Miller “have too much fun” to factor babies into their future.

“I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids,” he told Howard Stern in May 2021. “We’re f—king psyched all the time. We’re lying in bed Saturday morning, smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be doing this.”

Rogen’s parents, Sandy Rogen and Mark Rogen, weighed in on the topic as well. “Well, they have a dog,” Sandy exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “We have grandchildren from our daughter, [Danya Rogen], so we’re OK.”

Mark, for his part, said that they support their son’s plans for his life. “We try not to pressure them. We think they’ll make the right decisions for themselves,” he said at the time.