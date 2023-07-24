Now that Shawn Booth is sharing details of his personal life again, he’s not holding back.

The 37-year-old Bachelorette alum introduced his “In the Booth With Shawn Booth” listeners to Audrey “Dre” Joseph, who is 19 weeks pregnant with their first baby, on Monday, July 24. During their candid chat about her pregnancy, Booth expressed concerns about how to handle the delivery room when Joseph goes into labor. (She’s due December 12.)

“It does not matter if he’s at the head. I’m 5’2”. You’ve seen me in a lot of positions, buddy,” Joseph said on the podcast after Booth admitted that he thinks he’ll be squeamish at the hospital. “You’re 6’2”. So you think standing over me laying down, knees up, you’re not going to be able to see what’s going right here?”

While Booth “thought they put a sheet up” when someone was in labor, Joseph clarified that only happens during a C-section.

“I think he should go down there and cut the cord and be there and watch,” she continued.

“I’ve always said, for my whole life, ‘I can’t watch that,’” Booth argued. “I just want to stay by the head to give some moral support. But I feel like every dad I talked to [makes me think] I’m just, like, gonna have to go in there and just frickin’ get some gloves on and help that thing out.”

Booth explained that he gets nauseous when it comes to blood before Joseph called him out.

“Is it that or you don’t want to see a place you’re so familiar with like that? Be honest,” she said.

With a laugh, Booth admitted: “I mean, it might be a little bit of the latter, but that sounds so terrible to say.”

“But it’s like, what? You’re not gonna want to use it again?” she asked.

“No, of course not. I didn’t say that,” Booth responded. “I don’t know. I think it’s just a queasy, crazy thing. But the more I think about it — with it being my baby — I don’t think that way as much.”

While the twosome have several months to figure out their official plans, Joseph confessed she is going “to be doing everything I can to get that baby out a little sooner” because she doesn’t want her baby to be born too close to Christmas.

“I work out every single day, almost, which is great. Because I had to take that first 11 weeks off. And Booth Camp is an incredible place, especially for moms,” she said. “[I’m] working out, trying to eat super healthy, to the point that now when I don’t eat that way, it makes me sick. And just, you know, trying to stay positive.”

Booth, who received Kaitlyn Bristowe’s final rose on season 11 of The Bachelorette, announced on July 17 that he is going to be a dad. While he didn’t name Joseph until Monday’s podcast, he shared insight into their relationship, which comes five years after he and Bristowe ended their engagement.

“The mother is somebody who I’ve been close with for years. We’ve had a relationship and we’ve dated. This just isn’t some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central,” he said. “This is a big surprise for the both of us. [To be] open and honest, this wasn’t something that was planned. But it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I’ve ever had in my life. And it’s gonna be very special. I can’t wait. I’m ready. I’m 37 years old. I’ve always wanted to be a dad.”