Three kids were a bit of an adjustment for Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East.

“I feel like we’re slowly getting into a routine,” Johnson, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with MorningStar Farms as they relaunch the Riblets. “It was touch and go there for a while, but we’re finally settling in, which is feeling more manageable.”

The couple were the parents of two — sharing daughter Drew, 4, and son Jett, 2 — until December 2023, when they officially welcomed baby No. 3, Barrett, nicknamed “Bear.”

“Honestly, the first couple weeks of three was super — it felt easy, as easy as it can be. The only hard part was he was our first kind of colicky baby,” Johnson recalled. “We had some things we needed to figure out, and we hadn’t dealt with that before.”

Because every baby is “completely different,” it took Johnson and East “probably six to eight weeks” before they could “figure this little man out.” Now, things with Bear are on the right track.

“He’s just the happiest little camper, and so we’re figuring out that groove,” Johnson gushed. “But I’d say [baby] three was the hardest.”

As for the possibility of expanding their brood in the future, Johnson said she and East are “done with biological kids,” but other options are still on the table.

“We’ll definitely keep adoption up as an option for us if we want to continue growing, but biologically, I do think we’re done,” she said.

When it comes to their home life with three kids, Johnson said it was less of an adjustment introducing Drew and Jet to their youngest sibling.

“[It went] better than I could have ever hoped and expected. They are in love with their baby brother,” she gushed. “It’s their baby brother, and it’s like their responsibilities and they need to protect him and help him and wake him up. They are so bought in, and they love him so much, which is really, really special.”

One way Johnson is keeping order in her household with three kids is with their food choices — and thankfully none of them are picky eaters.

“I always try to serve them what we’re making. I try to show them variety and choices and options,” Johnson explained. “They do love vegetables and fruit, which I can’t ask for anything more, but they still love their toddler foods.”

However, the entire household is in agreement on MorningStar Farms, which was “already in our fridge and freezer” before Johnson even partnered up with the brand.

“There was an entire petition to bring back the Riblets, which I think is amazing and comical — the passion — but it’s great,” she said of the Riblets, which will officially relaunch next month with two flavors, Sweet BBQ and Korean BBQ. “I love that it’s coming back. We’ve tried it, we’ve eaten it. It’s delicious. I love the protein side of it, especially for a parent. I’m always looking for new meals and creative meals.”

One lucky fan will get a chance to try the Riblets with Johnson before they relaunch by entering the “First Dibs” sweepstakes, which runs from March 19 through March 29.

“Someone’s going to get to come to Nashville and have lunch with us, which is really fun,” she told Us. “It’s just a fun campaign. I love it.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi