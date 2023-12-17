Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East have added another son to their family.

“Our sweet sweet Bear,” Johnson East, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 17, sharing a selfie video with the newborn. “He’s eating and sleeping like a champ.”

The Olympian added in a follow-up post: “You’re perfect.”

Johnson East gave birth to Bear on Tuesday, December 12, via C-section. She and East, 32, shared the newborn’s arrival two days later in their “FamilyMade” newsletter.

“Life is so good and we are feeling really blessed to have a third healthy baby join our family,” East wrote at the time. “My dad was born on December 9 and passed away unexpectedly on December 27 of last year, so December is a really impactful month for us. Having our baby born so close to my dad’s birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us.”

Bear was born on the same day and in the same hospital as Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth’s first baby. (Booth, 36, shares his little one with Audrey “Dre” Joseph.)

“12/12 was a great day to have a baby! Look who our delivery room neighbors were,” Booth wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 16, sharing a selfie with East.

Johnson East and the former football player, for their part, already share daughter Drew, 4, and son Jett, 2, who have already become proud older siblings.

“Seeing [Drew and Jett] meet their newest sibling was the sweetest thing EVER,” Johnson East added in the newsletter. “They’ve been so gentle with the baby and I know they’re glad the wait is over, especially Drew.”

Since Johnson East and East brought baby Bear home, they’ve settled into a new routine as parents of three.

“This man is my world. @andrewdeast we are only 5 days into being a family of 5, but to see how you’ve embraced your new role as the wrangler of the ‘bigs; is so special,” Johnson East wrote via her Story on Sunday. “Our family feels complete. I love you so much.”

Johnson East announced her third pregnancy in July, noting on the pair’s “Couple Things” podcast that it would be her “last go-around.”

“Because you give me very large babies that take a large toll on my body,” she told East at the time. “If we are wanting more children after this, I’m so down, but I’m down for, like, adopting and going down different routes.”