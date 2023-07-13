Shawn Johnson and baby No. 3 made their red carpet debut at the ESPYs hours after she and husband Andrew East announced they were expecting their third child.

The couple arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12, for the biggest night in sports. Johnson, 31, donned a bright teal strapless gown that accentuated her baby bump. Her husband, also 31, looked dapper while posing alongside his wife in a full black suit.

Hours before the awards show, Johnson revealed she and East were expanding their family. “Swipe for a surprise,” she wrote via Instagram alongside her pictures from her family’s vacation to Greece. Johnson and East are also the proud parents of daughter Drew, 3, and son Jett, 2.

Along with Johnson’s social media announcement, the pair shared additional details about the former gymnast’s pregnancy on the Wednesday episode of their “Couple Things” podcast.

“We definitely waited a lot longer to tell you guys and, I’m not gonna lie, it’s a little bittersweet,” Johnson said at the time. “I’ve kind of loved having it to be ours. … This has been so fun to have between us.”

The duo joked they were running out of ways to conceal Johnson’s pregnancy now that she is at the “halfway” point. Johnson pointed out that baby No. 3 would most likely be the last addition to their brood — unless the couple decided to adopt.

“I did kind of say this would be the last go-around,” she told East. “Because you give me very large babies that take a large toll on my body. If we are wanting more children after this, I’m so down, but I’m down for, like, adopting and going down different routes.”

East, for his part, agreed that he would do whatever his wife felt most comfortable with, but was open to having more children.

“I don’t know what three [children] will be like, it either goes one of two ways. People say it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal, you already have two.’ Or people are like, ‘Three kids broke me,’” he quipped. “So, we’ll let you know how that goes for us, but I’m super open to having more kids … but I’m not the one who gets pregnant and I’m gonna respect [your decision].”

Johnson and East have had their fair share of highs and lows while on the journey to expand their family. Prior to becoming parents for the first time in 2019, Johnson suffered a miscarriage. While she was pregnant with Jett in 2021, the athlete was already thinking about having a third child.

“We’re over halfway through [this pregnancy], and I could see myself doing it again,” Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021.