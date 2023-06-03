Life is all about balance — and Shawn Johnson knows that better than anyone!

The Olympic gymnast, 31, won individual gold on balance beam and silver for her floor routine at the 2008 Olympic Games, taking home the silver medal with the rest of Team USA women’s artistic gymnastics team for their performance in Beijing. Since retiring from the sport in 2012, the Dancing With the Stars season 8 champion has gone on to build a brand centered on her loving family: husband Andrew East and their two children, 3-year-old daughter Drew and son Jett, who will turn 2 in July.

Johnson and the former NFL star, 31, who tied the knot in 2016 after four years of dating, frequently share their sweet — and serious — family moments on social media and their YouTube channel. The couple also run FamilyMade, which hosts a series of podcasts, including their own, all with their own refreshing take on parenting and beginning family life.

“My favorite thing about running FamilyMade is that we get to celebrate and uplift families every single day,” Johnson exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Fans who follow Johnson and East on social media won’t be surprised to know that the Olympic champion’s favorite place to be on both Saturday night and Sunday morning is surrounded by her loved ones.

While the Iowa native may no longer professionally pursue gymnastics, her moments of glory — Johnson’s gold on beam was one of “the proudest moments of my career,” she gushes to Us — are also never too far away.

“I buried my Olympic medals in my backyard,” Johnson reveals.

Keep scrolling to learn even more fun facts about Johnson, including her most starstruck moment, her celebrity crush and more:

1. Pancakes with butter and syrup are my ideal comfort food.

2. My secret talents are baking, throwing a mean party or game night and gift-giving.

3. My first car was a tan, three-time hand-me-down ’86 Jeep Cherokee from our neighbors.

4. Andrew East is the most famous person in my phone book. Hottest man alive!

5. My most starstruck moment was sitting next to Vince Vaughn at the 2008 Olympics after I competed.

6. My favorite item in my wardrobe are my Calia sweats.

7. I’m dying to go to Africa. I dream of the day I get to take my babies to see all of the extraordinary wildlife.

10. My favorite room in my house is the porch.

11. The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry is my favorite book.

12. The proudest moments from my career were [getting an] acceptance letter from Vanderbilt and [winning] the gold medal on the balance beam.

13. My alternate profession would be orthopedic surgeon. Sounds fun.

14. Josh Garrels’ “Million Miles” brings back the best memories. It was the first song Andrew had me listen to on our first date.

15. I have a fear of karaoke.

16. New Girl and Ted Lasso are my guilty-pleasure TV shows.

17. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and [the] Harry Potter [film series] are my favorite movies.

18. I love breakfast. Some of my favorite meals to cook are waffles, a good scramble and bacon, or sweet potato biscuit egg sandwiches.

19. I decompress after a long day by spending time with my husband and kids.

20. I can’t live without Tula beauty products.

21. The athletes I’ve looked up to are Mary Lou Retton, Lindsey Vonn, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King.

22. My favorite thing about running FamilyMade is that we get to celebrate and uplift families every single day.

23. Growing up, Ryan Reynolds was my celebrity crush. Still is.

24. The most rewarding part about teaming up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to launch the Star Jump Challenge is raising money to help sick kids. Nothing makes me happier than knowing we’re making a difference.

25. I buried my Olympic medals in my backyard.