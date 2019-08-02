



Ready or not! Shawn Johnson is preparing for her first child’s arrival and shared the contents of her Longchamp hospital bag with Us Weekly exclusively.

The Olympian gymnast, 27, who is due in October, also revealed that she will be having a natural birth. “Lord help me,” she told Us while promoting her partnership with Philips Avent Brand on Wednesday, July 31. “[I’m going to] woman it out. But my husband [Andrew East] is six-[foot]-three and 240 pounds, so that might change real quick. My mother-in-law has told me that all five of her babies … were over 10 pounds.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the pregnant athlete’s essentials.

Cut the Cravings

“I have snacks because every pregnant woman loves food. Dark chocolate trail mix, which I’m obsessed with right now and almonds. I’m trying to keep it healthy, but it’s really not. The chocolate kind of gives me the excuse.”

Better Safe Than Sorry

“I was a baby who couldn’t breast-feed so my mom has told me to be prepared with Philips Avent bottles, anti-colic and natural. I will most likely have a fussy baby. Who knows? I’m stubborn myself.”

Sweet Staple

“I have a Soothie Snuggle. They actually hand these out in the hospital, but I have my own, my little giraffe.”

R&R

“I swear by essential oils at home. I use them for everything, but I have a travel diffuser I’m going to bring for lavender, peppermint and calming. It’ll just make [the hospital] feel more homey and maybe it’ll keep the baby a little happier.”

Mommy Makeover

“I have a brush, a Wet Brush. I heard some people have glam squads that come to the hospital. I don’t plan on that. I’m just going to look rough. I know it.”

Wardrobe Change

“Who knows what [sex] the baby’s going to come out? So I’ve got to match them. I have a blue robe and a pink robe in here.”

Plug it In

“I have a charging cord because God forbid your phone dies [and] headphones if the baby cries. That probably sounds bad. I love my baby so much even if you cry. [I have a ] speaker in case I want music. I don’t think I’m going to hear music. I think I’m going to be zoned out and screaming.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

