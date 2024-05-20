Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg is sharing an update on her 3-month-old daughter, Sunday, after she experienced a health scare over the weekend.

“For those of you asking – Sunday has deep internal hemangiomas,” Madisson, 30, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 19. “They started under her chin and in her neck. At first, I thought she was just developing a baby double chin, but it felt lumpy and firm. It grew incredibly fast and became increasingly purple and bruised looking.”

The MTV reality star said the lumps “started spreading into her cheeks and down to her chest. This was all in the span of 12 days.”

According to Yale Medicine, infantile hemangioma can be described as a benign (noncancerous) growth of extra blood vessels that forms on the skin within the first few weeks of life. Treatment often includes beta blockers and pulsed laser dye to remove hemangiomas.

Related: Stars Who Welcomed Rainbow Babies After Miscarriages These celebrity moms welcomed rainbow babies to their families after suffering miscarriages. Nicole Kidman shared the “massive grief” that she felt after miscarrying in her Tatler magazine cover story in 2018. The actress was married to Tom Cruise when she had an ectopic pregnancy, which means that her fertilized egg was implanted outside of the […]

Once Madisson and her husband, Ish Soto, decided to take Sunday to the hospital, the couple received good news that their daughter is going to recover.

“This week has truly tested my strength,” Madisson shared in a separate Instagram Story. “ When I thought I was going to crumble, I looked at her and got it together because she needed me. It definitely triggered some PTSD from losing Elliot that I didn’t realize was there, and at times, some scary intrusive thoughts seeped into my mind. But we made it to the other side and Sunday is going to be perfectly fine.”

In December 2021, Madisson and Ish, 50, mourned the death of their baby boy, Elliot, after experiencing a stillborn birth. Since their loss, the couple has continued to speak out about their son and document their journey of having another child.

Related: 'Siesta Key' Cast's Dating Histories: A Guide to Who's Hooked Up With Who Siesta Key has featured hookups, breakups, makeups and everything in between since its 2017 premiere. When the show debuted, Alex Kompothecras was at the center. Before filming began, he had a relationship with his lifelong friend Madisson Hausburg and went on to date Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens before settling down and starting a family […]

“Elliot Angel, your life and death have taught me more than I could ever have imagined,” Madisson wrote via Instagram in June 2022. “Being your mom will always be my proudest role. I miss you with every breath I take and I love you beyond bounds.”

More recently, Madisson honored her son while celebrating Mother’s Day. In a social media post, the reality star shared her emotions about marking the annual holiday.

“I am so grateful to celebrate being a mom to both of my children even if it’s not in the way I hoped…with both of my babies earthside,” she wrote via Instagram on May 12. “And although my role as mom looks drastically different now than in years past, my love for Elliot and Sunday remains as strong as ever.”