Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Houston, had something special to celebrate this holiday season: their second baby.

The former Sister, Sister star, 42, and Miya, 23, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, that their son, Greyson, was born on December 13. He weighed 6 lbs., 2 oz.

“We are so in love and couldn’t feel more complete 🫶🏽,“ the couple captioned a carousel of photos of them with their newborn and their daughter, Zara, 23 months.

Marques previously gushed over his wife in an Instagram post after Miya gave birth to their daughter in December 2021.

“Beauty in rare form. A child is such a blessing from Jehovah. A woman’s body is such an amazing creation to be able to carry a full human,” he wrote. “I love you Miya, my wife, my rock, my baby mama. To watch you carry our child was nothing short of a miracle!”

Two months after Zara’s birth, Marques explained how meaningful it felt to become a father for the first time.

“I’m very instrumental in my daughter’s life. I’m not one of those absent fathers that’s just always working and never paying attention to his family because I feel like family is first,” Houston told People in February 2022. “I always say being a husband and father are two of my biggest accomplishments in life so I take that very seriously. I’m really, really happy about being a dad.”

Marques began his career at the age of 11 as a founding member of the R&B group Immature. He transitioned into acting in 1992, appearing on the sitcom A Different World before landing his role on Sister, Sister two years later. Now he’s focusing on writing and producing films, including his latest project, Forever Us, which debuted on Tubi earlier this month. He’s looking forward to when he can bring Zara to work with him.

“I can have her on set with me and just kind of take her around,” he said. “She’s like our little road dog, she goes everywhere with us.”

Marques and Miya met in April 2018 at a Jehovah’s Witness convention and were introduced by his manager, Chris Stokes. They got engaged in March 2019 after five months of dating, tying the knot in August 2020.

Their relationship raised eyebrows as some fans balked at their 19-year age difference, but Marques defended their timeline in a June 2020 Instagram post.

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult,” he wrote. “We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing.”

He continued, “There is so much more to be concerned about in the world, than creating rumors about me. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide.”