Meri Brown got emotional while reflecting on how she suffered a miscarriage a little more than 15 years ago.

“Today was a travel day for me, and as I was driving through this town tonight, I saw a group of three teenage looking boys, maybe 15 or 16 years old, walking down the street, hands in pockets, chit chatting away, and I just had to smile and almost sort of giggle to myself,” the Sister Wives star, 52, captioned an Instagram selfie on Wednesday, May 31. “It was a fun, and even bittersweet, moment for me, realizing that had my baby survived, he might be engaging in that same sort of teenaged banter, and having those same sort of memorable teenaged moments.”

Meri said she wasn’t sure whether she was expecting a son at the time, adding, “Granted, I don’t know for sure that my baby was even a boy, but my gut tells me it was. He’d be 15 now, and I often wonder what life would be like with him here.”

In the emotional social media post, the reality star reflected on how the moment helped her. “There’s often a lot of sorrow and pain surrounding that loss, but having that moment of joy today, seeing those boys happy and alive, was healing in a way for me,” she added. “Just one of today’s little moments of gratitude.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The California native, who shares 27-year-old Leon with ex-husband Kody Brown, previously opened up about the pregnancy loss during an episode of the TLC series.

“I didn’t understand why after another 12 years of trying, and then it was taken away from us and I didn’t understand that,” Meri said in 2012 while crying on screen.

Ten years later, Meri shocked viewers when she announced her split from Kody, 54. “He’s already made the decision that we’ve split,” she said in a December 2022 episode of the One-on-One Sister Wives special. “I have never heard him say [he didn’t ‘consider’ us married] to me [specifically].”

The split news came more than one year after the polygamist and Christine Brown pulled the plug on their romance.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Just Christine star, 51, wrote via Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody has since confirmed that he and Janelle Brown called it quits as well. He is currently only in a relationship with Robyn Brown, who is his only legal wife.