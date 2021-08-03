Soleil Moon Frye: 3 of My Kids Tested Positive for COVID-19

Three of Soleil Moon Frye’s four children have tested positive for COVID-19.

“If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested,” the actress, 44, encouraged her Instagram followers on Sunday, August 1. “I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor, I had him tested. He tested positive. I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well.”

The California native, who shares Poet, 15, Jagger, 13, Lyric, 7, and Story, 5, with her estranged husband, Jason Goldberg, went on to write, “I have felt so many emotions these past days. I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches. I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them. I have shed many tears. It has brought up a lot for me. More than anything it has brought up how thankful I am for our health and well being. I know how incredibly fortunate we are. My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this, we have a doctor we trust and hospitals close by. We are able to lean on one another.”

The Punky Brewster star noted that she doesn’t know where her little ones “caught” the coronavirus. “All of us that have been around them have tested negative,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum concluded. “That is part of the mystery in this, how hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread. Please be safe. Much love to you all.”

In June, Frye exclusively told Us Weekly that her biggest struggle while raising her children has been finding a “balance” between being their mom and being their friend.

“You want them to be their own people. At the same time, you want to protect them as best that you can,” the New School grad told Us at the time, noting that she has been “getting them off of technology” to accomplish this.

The former Home Made Simple host is also trying to keep her eldest daughter off of the road, joking, “I tried to sit with Poet the other day, and we were talking about gears and stuff. She was like, ‘You’re stressing me out.’ And I was like, ‘I’m stressed out. Just don’t go anywhere.’”