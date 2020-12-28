Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg have called it quits after more than two decades of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year,” the actress’ rep said in a statement to Us on Monday, December 28. “Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

Frye, 44, and Goldberg, 48, tied the knot in 1998 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Together, they are the parents of four children: Poet, 15, Jagger, 12, Lyric, 6, and Story, 4.

Ten years into their marriage, the twosome renewed their vows at their Hollywood Hills home in October 2008. The ceremony was attended by some of their celebrity friends, including now-exes Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher. (Goldberg has produced multiple projects Kutcher, 42, has worked on, including The Butterfly Effect and Punk’d.)

Before their separation was made public, the former Punky Brewster star posted a photo from her Christmas celebrations with her children. “Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the bunch on Saturday, December 26. “So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves. As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis “It is one day closer to Christmas” Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020 . Xx 💜 .”

Frye has often shared the ups and downs of parenting. Back in 2011, she opened up about not striving to be the perfect mom.

“Just try to do your best as a parent, because there are so many moments where I’m [wondering], ‘Am I doing this right?’” she told PopSugar at the time. “I have my imperfect moments and you know what? I’m just going to try harder tomorrow. So when you fall down, or you make a mistake, or you have those imperfect moments — just know it is all going to be OK.”

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum added, “I think for so long we tried to live up to this expectation, it’s not normal to be perfect. None of us is perfect. Embrace the imperfections and embrace the happy chaos.”