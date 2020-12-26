Still jolly! Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more stars celebrated Christmas 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities found ways to ring in the holiday on Friday, December 25, whether with their significant others or with friends and family.

Joe Jonas, for instance, shared a selfie with wife Sophie Turner via his Instagram Story. The Jonas Brothers member, 31, and the Game of Thrones alum, 24, wore pink crowns as they posed for the photo. The couple welcomed daughter Willa in July, though their baby girl was not pictured. In fact, they have yet to share a shot of the little one.

In the midst of parenting their daughter, the pair, who tied the knot in May 2019, are considering having more children. “Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

While it is unclear if Jonas spent Christmas with his famous family, he posted another Instagram Story photo on Friday that showed off his gift from brother Kevin Jonas and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas. “OMG!! This rules!” he captioned the pic of Mae records and a T-shirt. “@KevinJonas @DanielleJonas Thank you!! I am 15 again!”

Meanwhile, Cabello, 23, and Mendes, 22, got steamy for the holiday, sharing a photo of themselves kissing in a hot tub. “I’m not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here’s one good one,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, adding a heart emoji. “Merry Christmas! Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy.”

The “Wonder” singer revealed earlier this month that the duo would be spending Christmas in his native Canada. “I’m back home in five days, and the time can’t pass quickly enough,” he told eTalk. “In five days I’ll be back in Pickering with my puppy and Camila, and I’m dying. I mean, this is the most excited I’ve ever been to come back to Canada. I can’t wait. I might never leave this time.”

