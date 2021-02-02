Putting herself first. Even though breast-feeding was “so easy” for Cameran Eubanks, the Southern Charm alum stopped nursing for the sake of her mental health.

“It was tough because I had this oversupply of milk, and it was never an issue of not having enough but it was making me depressed,” the reality star, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her book, One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood and Everything In Between. “I started thinking to myself, having a happy mentally sane mother is ultimately more important than [my daughter, Palmer,] getting breast milk. I never even drank breast milk and I’m totally fine.”

The South Carolina native added that the parenting police may disagree, but “ formula is probably almost just as good.”

Deciding to stop opened up “a whole new world,” Eubanks told Us.

The Real World: San Diego alum gave birth to her and Jason Wimberly‘s daughter in November 2017 and revealed why she was “DONE” nursing three months later. “I am retiring the boobs,” she wrote in a February 2018 Instagram post. “Writing this in hopes it will make other mothers feel less alone. You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I’m sick. I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE.”

Eubanks went on to write, “I know I will get lectured and judged by this but it doesn’t bother me. I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that. You are NOT a bad mother if you don’t like breastfeeding. A happy Mama is the best gift you can give your baby. (At least in my opinion).”

Eubanks currently doesn’t see herself having more kids, telling Us that Palmer says she wants to be “the only baby” when asked whether she wants siblings. The Bravo personality joked, “Praise Jesus. That is the correct answer.”

One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood and Everything In Between released on Tuesday, February 2. “I wanted to just give an honest explanation of what I went through,” she told Us of writing the book. “I also wanted to drive home to women, especially that you need to ultimately trust your gut and go with your intuition.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi